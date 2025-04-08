‘STFU and go to work’: Women respond to viral post mocking them for ‘fighting for’ working in cubicles

While women have been part of the workforce for centuries, it’s only been in recent history that many have had the opportunity to take on the same exact roles as men, from CEOs to oil rig engineers and more. Despite this, YouTuber James Klüg (@realJamesKlug), known for his street interview videos on controversial topics, posted an image on X expressing what some are considering to be anti-feminist rhetoric to his 82.6K followers.

Still kinda blows my mind that women fought for the right to experience this pic.twitter.com/2PBo6WxPjl — James Klüg (@realJamesKlug) April 5, 2025

“Still kinda blows my mind that women fought for the right to experience this,” Klüg wrote in the caption of his X post from April 5, 2025, which has over 4.5M views, 76K likes, 4.8K reshares, and 2.1K comments.

Social media defends women’s right to work

The post includes an image of two empty cubicles in a very dull-looking office and incited a volley of sentiments in the comments.

“Still kinda blows my mind that someone doesn’t understand having your own paycheck means your own freedom,” wrote X user @RachelPAV in the comments.

X user @Saraht0n1n added that “this says more about how terrible conditions must have been for women to prefer this than to exist in the status quo…”

“But that’s actually the crux of the issue,” remarked X user @salltweets. “We had to fight for the right to experience it. We weren’t allowed to make the decision for ourselves.”

The real history of working women

Many of the comments aimed to display how patronizing Klüg’s post was, and point out his ignorance on the subject of women’s equality on a professional level.

“Lecturing women about ‘cubicles’ while men are sharing their feelings online all day – trying to become YouTubers and podcasters – but don’t even have jobs,” wrote X user @USAsweetTerf2 in the comments of Klüg’s post. “40% of working age males have no job at all. While 74% of mothers work- the majority of which, is not in cubicles, but in the medical field.”

“We actually fought for the right to be of equal status as men,” added X user @honouringtruth.

“We fought for the sovereignty to be in a relationship or not; to leave an abusive relationship if we need to; to be mothers, or not; to pursue an interest, a calling, a satisfying career which is renumerated. We fought for our daughters to be independent from the structures which have enslaved women for generations.”

“Men keep sabotaging this,” @honouringtruth added, “because they need us to be subservient & dependent (on their mercy). Men deny women dignity & working conditions – as above! Still kind blows my mind that men think like you do.”

X user @Richard_Vixen reshared Klüg’s post, reminding followers of what the image of the cubicle stood for.

“If you get mistreated here you can go to HR, quit immediately, or sometimes sue,” they wrote in the caption of the post, which has 362.6K views and 20K likes. “You have set hours and you get to leave. There are clear obligations and clear compensation. You are not subject to the whims of a personal oligarch who you just have to hope stays benevolent forever.”

X user @hollowearthterf also pointed out another benefit: “You also don’t have to have sex with the person who gives you your paycheck.”

Some women long for traditional gender roles

Still, some social media users found working women and workplace equality to be problematic.

X user @RealPeterLeo felt that women entering the white-collar workforce “ruined the economy and made it so middle-class families could never live off a single income again,” while X user @storvensen challenged that women “didn’t fight” because “Men gave it to them,” implying that they only had the chance to work in a cubicle because a man allowed them to.

Some of the comments in agreement with Klüg came from other women, who possibly desired more traditional gender roles.

“On behalf of women I ask you to take back the right to experience this,” wrote X user @oliviakrolczyk_.

X user @xksolovely added that they’d “Never worked in something like this” but had experience working in food service, manufacturing and sales. “Now I am much happier being a stay-at-home mom,” they added. “People seem to think you can’t convince women that they’ll be happier at home but I found joy in it.”

The references still hit a nerve with social media users. “I’m not charmed by jokes—especially from other women—about how gainful employment is the worst thing to happen to women,” X user @offbeatorbit wrote in a post that referenced but did not reshare Klüg’s cubicle callout.

“You don’t have to have a job if you don’t want to. Idc,” they added in a separate post. “But you’re a f*cking loser if you, as a woman, are contributing to rhetoric that is discouraging young women from valuing financial independence.”

But really, women have always ‘worked‘

To some, it seemed lost on the OP that the concept of working women was somehow a new thing, when in reality, history is filled with examples of female workers.

“Women have always worked,” wrote X user @LizzyStarrrdust in the comments of Klüg’s post. “Poor women have especially always worked. Nobody wants to work inside of this cubicle hell, but are you suggesting that single and/or poor women should have no options?”

X user @Serena_Partrick emphasized the fact that women ow low economic means have always worked, but that “feminism made it so their money was their own and not their husband’s.”

X user @godblesstoto felt that working in cubicles “certainly beats working in the mills for only half the money the men made who worked there,” also adding that “working class women didn’t have the choice. Many had to work gruelling hours in horrendous conditions like the men.”

Working by choice is the point

Others pointed out that the real reasons behind women entering the workforce were based on financial independence. “Before, if women didn’t work, they were totally dependent on their husband for everything,” X user @SobonBet wrote in the comments. “Money coming in, insurance, a home or car loan. Divorced women were cut off with nothing many times.”

“I think we mostly wanted the right to safety, food and housing for ourselves and our children if we didn’t have a husband providing that,” added X user @SpeakServeGrow.

“If this is so bad and we fought for it imagine how bad the alternative must be!” wrote X user @rameenwhile resharing Klüg’s post.

As a power move, some women decided to show Klüg their own personal workplace perspectives to shed light on their careers.

“This is my cubicle,” replied X user @penelopedidit2, with a picture of a courtroom facing the judge’s bench.

“My corner office with a sea view,” added X user @salmukaimy, sharing an image of a large, bright office overlooking the ocean.

The Daily Dot reached out to James Klüg via email, and @offbeatorbit via Instagram DM, for comment.

