‘He’s just in a posting mood’: Who is Jack Schlossberg, President John F. Kennedy’s grandson?

Jack Schlossberg, the son of U.S. Ambassador Caroline Kennedy and grandson of President John F. Kennedy, posted comedic videos on his Instagram in which he plays a handful of different characters talking about his cousin, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Schlossberg is a lawyer, spoke at the 2020 National Democratic Convention, and has maintained a goofy and satirical online presence for years. But over the past few days, Schlossberg has posted videos on Instagram that have garnered quite the response: Some see his content as comedy, while others have called it disrespectful to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is running as an independent candidate in the 2024 Presidential Election.

It seems to have all started with a video of Schlossberg demonstrating how to open up a coconut. In an Instagram posted over the weekend, Schlossberg grunts and yells while banging a coconut on the side of the road. Eventually, he’s able to get it open.

“That’s how you open a coconut,” Schlossberg said in the video. “No tools required.”

Many commenters on Schlossberg’s video complimented his looks and expressed appreciation for the silly video.

“This is the type of Kennedy we’ve been waiting for,” a commenter wrote.

“JFK’s grandson is funny and a little whacky,” another person said.

“He’s just in a posting mood fr,” said another.

That same day, Schlossberg posted a video of himself speaking in a Boston accent discussing Robert F. Kennedy’s presidential campaign.

“I’m a fan of his father [Robert F. Kennedy]. His uncle [John F. Kennedy], rest in peace,” Schlossberg said. “But listen, that guy, he’s a prick. The new guy, the young guy. He’s a freakin’ prick—he’s lying to you. Alright?… He’s got Trump’s donors, he’s got Trump’s advisors, him and Trump go way freakin’ back. Don’t be fooled by that, don’t throw away your vote. Vote for Biden, it’ll feel good.”

His video on Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was taken more seriously by viewers. Some commenters said they disapproved of Schlossberg speaking out against his cousin, while others were simply baffled that he did so.

“What happened to not dishonouring a blood relative?” a commenter wrote.

“Having JFK’s grandson come onto insta to roast his great-uncle was not on my bingo card for this year,” another said.

And Schlossberg followed up his first video about Robert F. Kennedy Jr. with four more, this time as characters “Anthony,” who speaks with a New York accent, “Joshua,” whose voice is nasally, “Jimmy,” who speaks with a Boston accent, and “Vlad,” who is Russian.

As “Anthony,” Schlossberg criticized Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s policy proposal to cut the U.S. military budget. As “Joshua,” he said Robert F. Kennedy Jr. can’t be an environmentalist if he doesn’t take issue with how much energy is produced by Bitcoin. Bitcoin, which Robert F. Kennedy Jr. vocally supports, is a form of cryptocurrency. Bitcoin mining, or the process that creates Bitcoin, is not considered sustainable.

As “Wade,” he encouraged viewers to vote to re-elect President Joe Biden because Robert F. Kennedy Jr. doesn’t seem to “show much respect for anybody.”

And as “Vlad,” a Russian man, Schlossberg said he would be voting for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. because he is the “hero of Russia.”

“Go RFK Jr. You have Russia’s vote!” Schlossberg said in a video. “You are hero!”

Schlossberg’s satire about Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Russia seems pointed, as former president Donald Trump is a longtime ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian operatives interfered in the 2016 presidential election.

While many took Schlossberg’s videos to be satire, others took his comments on Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and support for Biden seriously.

“This is very sad. Not only are you endorsing Biden(why?) but you’re also disrespecting your own family by airing your dirty laundry,” a commenter wrote on Schlossberg’s video as “Wade.” “There has to be a better way to get your message out.”

Satire or otherwise, Schlossberg isn’t the only relative of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s to criticize his presidential run. In April, many of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s family members publicly endorsed President Joe Biden.

In response to negative comments, Schlossberg posted more videos of himself addressing his critics… as all four of his characters.

“Lotta people talking. Okay? They say I’m an elite prick. They say I do these accents, I’m making fun of people. I’m making fun of working people—not my intention, no disrespect whatsoever,” Schlossberg said in the voice of “Anthony.” “So you can call me whatever you want. Don’t bother me. Don’t bother me at all.”

As of Tuesday, it seems Schlossberg’s video blitz came to an end—but some commenters have said they want more.

“Need a breakdown of the Jack Schlossberg-cinematic universe,” a commenter wrote on his most recent Instagram post. “Particularly distinguishing Anthony and Jimmy.”

