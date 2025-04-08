People are pranking their moms using a fake (but super catchy) Justin Bieber diss track about Benny Blanco

A TikTok creator is going viral for a fake Justin Bieber song labeled as a leaked track dissing Benny Blanco—Selena Gomez‘s fiancé, and Bieber’s former collaborator. The clip, which references Bieber’s past relationship with Gomez, has added fuel to ongoing speculation about the singer’s state of mind and marriage in the wake of a concerning Instagram livestream. While obviously a hoax, the song quickly became part of a larger narrative around the Biebers, as well as a joke in its own right as creators started pranking friends and family with the track.

The fake Bieber song dissing Benny Blanco

On March 31, 2025, TikTok account @hopegodwin12 posted a video entitled, “Justin Bieber’s unreleased song from new album called Benny.” In the video—which immediately went viral—the creator appeared to lip synch a short, pared-down pop track by the Canadian singer in her car. The track sounded extremely similar to Bieber’s style, lyricism and pop catalogue.

@hopegodwin12 I have GOT to keep an eye out for Selener ♬ original sound – Hope

The track overtly dissed Benny Blanco, Selena Gomez’s fiance and Bieber’s former collaborator. “Benny, believe me. If I was with Selena I would still be treating her better than you,” the video’s lyrics relayed. “Benny, I love Hailey, but if I was with Selena I would still be treating her better than you, better than you.”

Later lyrics seemed to explain the creation of the track. “Benny Benny Blanco saw you on a TikTok, saw you on an Insta, thought we all had moved on, Benny Benny Blanco, seeing all your videos, kinda hurts me down low.”

Godwin’s video received over 2.6 million views and more than 24,000 comments. Many of the comments marveled at how the track actually sounded like Bieber and how catchy it was. Comments read “but why is this such a bop,” “how do you sound more like Justin Bieber than Justin Bieber?” and “Baby, you need to copyright this.”

Godwin’s video was immediately accepted, enjoyed, and celebrated as an entertaining hoax, but not an actual new song by Justin Bieber.

The immediate skepticism surrounding the video’s authenticity was likely informed by a previous Justin Bieber song hoax. In September 2024, a fake Bieber track dropped referencing parties allegedly organized by Sean “Diddy” Combs. According to NBC News, the clip was outed as fake and speculated to have been created using AI.

‘Trying to get Justin Bieber to notice me’

Yet another reason why audiences didn’t believe the “drop” was real was that Godwin’s TikTok is mostly comprised of musical impersonations, covers, and impressions. Many of the videos on the creator’s page are focused specifically on impressions of Bieber.

Godwin had been trying to get Bieber’s attention for some time, likely fueling her many impressions of the Canadian singer. As a caption for another Justin Bieber impression video, she wrote: “Day number 938378282 of trying to get @justinbieber to notice me because I’ve had a bad lingering case of Bieber fever since I was 6.”

The fake track is now a viral prank

The creator’s resemblance to Beiber’s real voice made it perfect prank fodder. Users quickly began to prank friends and family into thinking it was a leak from the singer. Videos show people playing the track to listeners horrified by the implications of “Bieber’s” words.

“I told my mom that this was an unreleased song by Justin Bieber,” wrote TikToker @maddyamthor in the caption of her video.

How Bieber’s livestream helped fuel rumors

While Godwin’s viral video drummed up renewed interest in Bieber’s music and life, the day before the creator shared her TikTok, Justin Bieber conducted his own livestream that further stirred the rumor mill. In his Instagram, the singer, shirtless, stared vacantly towards the camera with a blanket on his head while he rapped over a beat with the lyrics, “You’re just a little bitty b*itch, for sure.”

Both Bieber and Godwin’s content fueled rumors that the notoriously private 31-year-old had hurt feelings about the engagement of his ex, Selena Gomez, to Blanco, his former collaborator.

‘How does it feel to be forgotten?’

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez’s highly publicized, on-again, off-again relationship ran its course from 2010 to 2018. Five years later, Gomez and Blanco went public with their romance in December 2023. On Dec. 11, 2024—nearly a year later—the two announced their engagement.

On March 21, 2025, Gomez and Blanco dropped their first album together, I Said I Love You First. Fans speculated the ninth track off the album, “How Does It Feel To Be Forgotten,” was about Bieber. They also hypothesized that the song inspired Bieber’s March 31 livestream, in addition to Godwin’s fake song drop, posing as a response to the rumors around Gomez and Blanco’s new song and their beef with Bieber.

Meanwhile, the song itself became a humorous mechanism to fool others into believing it was real. It was also taken at face value by listeners, who simply enjoyed and appreciated the catchy, Bieber-inspired track.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @hopegodwin12 via direct message on TikTok. The creator did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

