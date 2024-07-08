‘No hope for the future anymore’: Ice Spice’s dead-eyed twerking has the internet concerned, amused

Are you at work right now? Are you excited to be there? Are you doing your job with the same vim and vigor as the first day when your next professional step was beginning anew, brimming with possibility? No? Not even close? Then you may have a kindred spirit in everyone’s favorite spice: Ice Spice.

Ice Spice twerks with a vacant stare

On Friday, rapper Ice Spice appeared at the Open’er Festival in Poland as part of her Y2K! world tour and many have observed that her signature twerking lacked its usual flare.

Sure, the body twerked, but the eyes and overall expression certainly…whatever the opposite of twerked is:

TikToker Luke Watson comments, “As much as I hate Ice Spice I honestly don’t even blame her.”

That’s the thing: once you do a job, any job, malaise and repetition can set in. Something as invigorating as twerking can have the same obligatory mundanity as filling out a Google Spreadsheet about aluminum sales.

Thus, when you’ve twerked as much as Ice Spice has over the course of her life, the act becomes just another day at the office. It’s tragic, really.

The internet reacts with concern and amusement

That being said, the now-dubbed “Meh Twerk” has some fans legitimately concerned about her mental health.

ice spice tired of this fame shit😭😭 pic.twitter.com/pSpNaZW6xP — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) July 6, 2024

she looked so over it lmaoo https://t.co/nDAuwgsoaE — ❒ (@RlCKYRAGE) July 6, 2024

ice spice don’t even look happy twerking anymore 😭 pic.twitter.com/HBPlvnEbxl — juju 💰 (@ayeejuju) July 6, 2024

She’s just soullessly twerking 😭 no hope for the future anymore😭 — 4KT WHO YOU HATE (@royal_bobby24) July 6, 2024

Here’s hoping Ice Spice finds her twerk spark soon. If not, the several weeks remaining of her Y2K! world tour are going to be lonnnnnng.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.