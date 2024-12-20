‘Hawk Tuah’ girl Haliey Welch finally ‘wakes up’ weeks after memecoin crash

Haliey Welch, more commonly known as Hawk Tuah, broke her weeks-long silence on Friday morning, announcing that she is “fully cooperating” with the legal team suing the individuals responsible after the nosedive of her newly launched meme coin, $HAWK.

Welch’s post on Dec. 20, 2024, marks the first time she’s commented publicly on what investors deemed a “rug pull” since the memecoin collapsed earlier this month and she announced during an X Spaces stream that she was “going to bed.”

“I take this situation extremely seriously and want to address my fans, the investors who have been affected, and the broader community,” she wrote. “I am fully cooperating with and am committed to assisting the legal team representing the individuals impacted, as well as to help uncover the truth, hold the responsible parties accountable, and resolve this matter.”

Welch also encouraged those affected to contact the Burwik Law firm filing the lawsuit.

The value of Welch’s memecoin dropped by 95 percent shortly after it was launched on Dec. 4, 2024, leading to accusations of a “rug pull”—a cryptocurrency scam in which developers hype a crypto project before suddenly selling off their holdings at a profit and leaving investors with worthless tokens.

She then disappeared from public life, leading to a boom in Google searches asking whether she was still alive, with “hawk tuah suicide,” and “did hawk tuah kill herself” as the top queries over the last week.

Welch announced that the Hawk Tuah memecoin $HAWK was live on Dec. 4, 2024. According to Rolling Stone, the value of the coin blew up by 900 percent, nearing half a billion dollars, before nosediving, causing investors to lose significant sums of money in mere minutes.

Early the following day, the Talk Tuah host appeared on a public X Spaces stream where listeners began asking questions about the collapse of $HAWK. When she was pressed for details by cryptocurrency journalist and YouTuber Voidzilla, she abruptly ended the call, saying, “Anyhoo, I’m going to go to bed, and I’ll see you guys tomorrow.” The catchphrase instantly blew up across X and TikTok as users parodied her voice and commented on her brusque departure.

i can’t stop laughing at the hawk tuah space abruptly ending with “ANYWHO I’M GONNA GO TO BED!” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/wmicS4MztB — Tiffany Fong (@TiffanyFong_) December 5, 2024

It seems like Welch has finally woken up, though judging by the myriad of “We’re All Trying To Find The Guy Who Did This” meme reactions to her announcement, she might’ve been better off staying in bed.

