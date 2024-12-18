‘Anyhoo I’m going to go to bed’: Does the Hawk Tuah girl have a new catchphrase?

That One Sound is a column from internet culture reporter Charlotte Colombo that explores the origin of popular sounds heard on TikTok.

Featured Video

Hailey Welch, otherwise known as the “Hawk Tuah girl,” has had a meteoric rise to fame. She’s launched her own podcast, made several high-profile event appearances, and even sold Hawk Tuah Halloween costumes.

However, her fall from grace was equally swift. Questions arose over her meme coin, $HAWK, after it quickly depleted in value. But just as it looked like her viral moment was over, she inadvertently hit us with another one: and it’s safe to say that TikTok is obsessed.

The sound

Advertisement

The soundbite consists of Welch saying: “Anyhoo, I’m going to go to bed, and I’ll see you guys tomorrow.”

It’s a pretty innocuous comment, but the way it was said, upbeat and full of whimsy, is driving TikTokers crazy.

One user compared her to “an animated Disney character,” while another similarly joked that she “should’ve gone into voice acting.”

“Tell me she wouldn’t be the cutest animated squirrel,” they added.

Advertisement

When they weren’t comparing her to cartoon characters, TikTokers were sharing how taken aback they were by how casual she seemed about, well, everything,

“Why is no one talking about the best part of this audio?” a further TikToker asked. “Bros genuine shock and disbelief of her nonchalance about scamming people out of millions of dollars.”

Where’s it from?

Advertisement

This soundbite comes from the Talk Tuah host’s appearance on Voidzilla’s X Spaces stream. She appeared on the stream in the aftermath of her crypto scandal.

But once Voidzilla started questioning her on the details of her crypto scheme—which many have dubbed a “rug pulling” scam—she abruptly ended the call by saying: “Anyhoo, I’m going to go to bed, and I’ll see you guys tomorrow.”

By doing this, instead of setting the record straight, she inadvertently made herself a meme. Again.

Sound off

Advertisement

TikTokers are also using the sound as a POV and reaction meme. Here’s a couple of examples:

“POV: It’s 5am and the Discord call has lasted 12 hours and you don’t know how to hang up,” @aauriettv said.

“Me saying goodnight to all the screens that give me a combined 18h screen time per day and severe brain fog,” @brennus said.

Either way, it looks like Welch might have hawked her last tuah.