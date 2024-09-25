‘Whitewashed’: A new ‘Wuthering Heights’ movie casts Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie in lead roles, sparking backlash

Wuthering Heights has lived many lives. The Emily Brontë romantic gothic tragedy from 1847 has been turned into several TV adaptations, stage presentations, semaphore versions, and films, most notably the 1939 version starring Laurence Olivier and Merle Oberon and directed by William Wyler.

Wuthering Heights adaptation announced

Well, Heights is going Hollywood once again, this time with a film starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi directed by Lady Saltburn herself, Emerald Fennell. As you might imagine from the casting news, Robbie will be starring as Catherine Earnshaw, and Elordi will play…Heathcliff.

Now, if you’ve read the novel, you may remember that some descriptions of our guy Heathcliff include: “dark-skinned gypsy,” “a little Lascar (Indian sailor),” skin “as dark almost as if it came from the devil,” and with parents described as “father was Emperor of China, and your mother an Indian queen.”

Jacob Elordi, well, doesn’t quite hit the mark there. It’s nothing new for the character in adaptations, however, as Heathcliff has only been played by a non-white actor once (for a 2011 adaptation).

That being said, Heathcliff’s race is never explicitly stated in the novel, but the debate on the topic has been going on for literally centuries now. In fact, some see Heathcliff’s race as deliberately ambiguous on Brontë’s part.

Social media reacts to the casting choices

Either way, the Internet has some thoughts, feelings, and emotions on this casting and the film as a whole.

so what we’ve learned is that emerald fennell has not read wuthering heights https://t.co/53mMvgOesx — empty theater club (@emptheaterclub) September 23, 2024

stop casting tall people in period pieces. the average man in the 1800s was like 5’6 his ass would be in a zoo https://t.co/C13dCh8Uxs — meg (@BETTYDR4PER) September 23, 2024

this new wuthering heights movie is gonna suck so bad. literally everyone involved from the director to the actors aren’t the right people for it pic.twitter.com/DwvAYgdioO — is a bela; #saveprismalaserie (@zweigsballs) September 23, 2024

when the most lackluster trailer drops for Wuthering Heights and they inevitably have some second-rate remix of kate bush’s song playing in the background pic.twitter.com/v7pK2tYPY4 — ayeza (@tdkledger) September 23, 2024

I think it’s so unfair and ridiculous how hollywood casting directors keep erasing canonically BIPOC characters in important roles especially in classic literature and historical roles like in Wuthering Heights, the 2011 adaptation is the only one that had an accurate Heathcliff pic.twitter.com/1WxNmdPtBb — raa ✶ (@brilliqntfriend) September 23, 2024

Liking all the negative tweets about the Wuthering heights casting pic.twitter.com/vw1OskQNCI — Big Ol' Grilled Cheese (@wants_cheese) September 23, 2024

it is not too late to yeet margot and jacob out of wuthering heights and cast #REAL talent as cathy and heathcliff! pic.twitter.com/9jYaETMNl4 — n (@ceokimjisoos) September 23, 2024

cancel the wuthering heights adaptation now pic.twitter.com/MZilezOHCn — roxane (@sebsclaren) September 23, 2024

sorry but there really is no reason for more adaptations of wuthering heights when the 2011 movie directed by andrea arnold exists https://t.co/zi13fKOpyk pic.twitter.com/14NU7paEJh — luís (@monarcana) September 23, 2024

heathcliff’s description in wuthering heights vs the guy casted for him. emerald fennell you are not seeing the pearly gates pic.twitter.com/OBqYwQ3tOz — ⊹˚. ren (@andorlorians) September 23, 2024

The filming for Huthering Whites—oh my goodness, I’m so very sorry—Wuthering Heights begins in the UK in early 2025.

