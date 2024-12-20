Advertisement
Pop Culture

‘I am too alone with my thoughts’: The funniest replies across social media in 2024

It’s okay if we meme our way through a culture shift, right? Truly IJBOL.

Photo of Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro
ariana grande correcting the wicked account

Every year on social media somehow feels crazier than the last. This year has been full of rapid-fire trends, jaw-dropping newsy moments, and deep conversations with real impact. You can always count on social media users to provide some levity through the good and the bad.

Featured Video

Whether you’re a TikTok, a fan of X, a Redditor, or spend your time on Facebook, you know the comments and replies are where the fun is had. Content is only as good as the reactions it elicits. Through good times and bad, the funniest replies of 2024 on social media kept our spirits up no matter what life threw our way.

1.

In Body Image
@divinepeople/TikTok via u/No_Opportunity_2319/Reddit
Advertisement

2.

In Body Image
u/acn0319 via Reddit

3.

In Body Image
@bald_world/X
Advertisement

4.

In Body Image
@arianatorswildt/X
Advertisement

5.

In Body Image
@trailblazers/X
Advertisement

6.

In Body Image
@VancityReynolds/X

7.

Advertisement
In Body Image
u/Gliese_667_Cc via Reddit

8.

In Body Image
u/Important-Trifle5690 via Reddit
Advertisement

9.

In Body Image
u/rino333 via Reddit

Advertisement

10.

In Body Image
@kathygriffin/status/X

11.

In Body Image
u/cutie_lilrookie via Reddit
Advertisement

12.

In Body Image
u/-garlic-thot via Reddit

13.

In Body Image
@iamcardib/X
Advertisement

14.

In Body Image
@lucy_mamas/X

Advertisement

15.

'The girlies are turning into ghengis khan' tweet
@sh44sti/X

Advertisement

16.

In Body Image
@littlebear36_/X

17.

In Body Image
@Eva_B89/X
Advertisement

18.

charlie day 'I have an area in my backyard I call 'the big stew' it's a pit i dug where i dump old batteries, gas, household chemicals, and dr pepper, i stir it once a month'
@m4cden/X

19.

In Body Image
@suchnerve/X
Advertisement

20.

In Body Image
@TWlTTERHAVER/X

21.

In Body Image
u/WestphaliaReformer via Reddit
Advertisement

The funniest replies of 2024 were a mix of genuine jokes, wtf moments, and strange internet offerings, but they were real to what those of us sharing online were going through this year. I can’t wait to see what 2025 has in store.

The Daily Dot looks back at the year that was in our 2024 Year in Review.

2024 daily dot year in review
Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

TAGS

2024 Year In Review Comments Facebook Social Media Year in Review
First published:

Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro proudly serves as a scribe, documenting all the shenanigans happening online. Her writing has been featured across Entertainment Weekly, PEOPLE, BuzzFeed, and more.

Angela Andaloro
 
The Daily Dot