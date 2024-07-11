‘I’m done’: Ellen DeGeneres says she’s retiring from Hollywood—and the Internet has jokes

Showbiz is a very fickle beast. One day, you’re delighting the unemployed every weekday afternoon with good-natured pranks and dancing. The next, you have a thorough BuzzFeed report released unpacking your toxic work environment.
Then the day after that, you attempt a stand-up comedy comeback. Then on the fourth day (in this very specific scenario), you quit showbiz altogether. This is essentially what has occurred with Ellen DeGeneres. (There’s also voicing a beloved Pixar fish in there, to be fair.)
Ellen’s announcement: “I’m done”
This week, Ellen DeGeneres unleashed the news of her showbiz exit on unsuspecting fans during the Q&A section of her “Ellen’s Last Stand…Up” touring show at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa.
When a fan asked, “Will we see you on Broadway or movies?” Ellen replied, “Um, no. This is the last time you’re going to see me. After my Netflix special, I’m done.”
Ellen’s final Netflix special has yet to receive a release date, btw.
Social media weighs in
With this announcement, of course, came many a joke from the internet. It seems there isn’t much sympathy at large for DeGeneres, who squandered a whole bunch of goodwill over the past decade or so.
Let’s be honest, this all started with that Dakota Johnson interview:
Fare thee well(en), DeGeneres. We’ll always have your Energy Adventure! (Actually we won’t. It’s also gone now.)
