‘I’m done’: Ellen DeGeneres says she’s retiring from Hollywood—and the Internet has jokes

Showbiz is a very fickle beast. One day, you’re delighting the unemployed every weekday afternoon with good-natured pranks and dancing. The next, you have a thorough BuzzFeed report released unpacking your toxic work environment.

Then the day after that, you attempt a stand-up comedy comeback. Then on the fourth day (in this very specific scenario), you quit showbiz altogether. This is essentially what has occurred with Ellen DeGeneres. (There’s also voicing a beloved Pixar fish in there, to be fair.)

Ellen’s announcement: “I’m done”

This week, Ellen DeGeneres unleashed the news of her showbiz exit on unsuspecting fans during the Q&A section of her “Ellen’s Last Stand…Up” touring show at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa.

I honestly didn’t know Ellen was still a thing…



Nevertheless, for all the fans out there, Ellen DeGeneres has announced her retirement from public life following her final comedy tour and a subsequent Netflix special.



During her tour, she expressed that she is 'done' with… pic.twitter.com/jp6MF1G6IN — David Pollack (@DavidPollackUSA) July 11, 2024

When a fan asked, “Will we see you on Broadway or movies?” Ellen replied, “Um, no. This is the last time you’re going to see me. After my Netflix special, I’m done.”

Ellen’s final Netflix special has yet to receive a release date, btw.

Social media weighs in

With this announcement, of course, came many a joke from the internet. It seems there isn’t much sympathy at large for DeGeneres, who squandered a whole bunch of goodwill over the past decade or so.

#GirlBye—It's like those people who come on social media and say, " You won't see me anymore. I am done; I am quitting." Ellen, you did this to yourself with how you treated your staff. We've heard staff stories. You'll be fine. #EllenDeGeneres https://t.co/cUqUMc58gK — d. (@mylifeIMO) July 11, 2024

Ellen Degeneres announcing that nobody is gonna see her anymore after this final Netflix special (that nobody is gonna watch) is hilarious to me. Like my sister in Christ, I’m pretty sure nobody is worried about seeing you anytime soon. That’s what being mean gets ya- pic.twitter.com/zDsKJ3oSDa — Meredith Likes To Read 📚 (@archangelcrew) July 10, 2024

nobody has booked ellen to host or perform. The public eye has not looked for her or searched for her. The other percent that is, I guess yall got a netflix special & the rich friends she got are supporting? Bc wtf https://t.co/idDYW5L9T8 pic.twitter.com/VMcEJGnFzm — 𝔽𝕒𝕚𝕥𝕙𝕋𝕙𝕖𝕃𝕚𝕘𝕙𝕥☁️ (@HFaithTheLightH) July 10, 2024

Ellen being all like ‘I’m quitting show business’ pic.twitter.com/Nm5WRFSkvC — Beige (@Beigerevenge) July 11, 2024

REJOICE EVERYONE ELLEN DEGENERES IS DISAPPEARING FROM THE PUBLIC EYE. CAN I GET SOME MF WS IN THE CHAT. — GRⒶYSON 🍉 (@unholygospel) July 11, 2024

Let’s be honest, this all started with that Dakota Johnson interview:

Fare thee well(en), DeGeneres. We’ll always have your Energy Adventure! (Actually we won’t. It’s also gone now.)

