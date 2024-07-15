‘Only one of us is mad’: Drew Afualo spent the weekend destroying her haters on X

Let’s say you’re the kind of person who has haters. First off, you’re clearly doing something right, and the haters, as a wise one once said, are gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate.

However, what does one do with an abundance of haters? If you’re Drew Afualo this weekend, you destroy them without mercy.

The TikTok influencer and author constantly makes sport out of roasting people for their body shaming or misogynist takes, and this weekend, she zeroed in on several unsuspecting haters.

And don’t worry: taking a look through Afualo’s recent victim list of chuds and blue check marks quickly reveals that they all very much deserved it.

they’re called “angles” maybe that helps?! … and that’s me on my Spotify exclusive show btw!



Do you have one of those? Or is the smoke shop the only gig you got goin on rn..? 🫤🫤🫤 LMFAOOOOOOOOOO https://t.co/jTFySiVP6H — Drew Afualo (@DrewAfualo) July 14, 2024

Baby you got so mad at my tweet about you being a washed up, no stats recorded, practice squad loser … only one of us is mad 🤭



& ofc you don’t care! Bc you aren’t successful! A man of a million trades, but a master of none ❤️ can’t relate! LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO https://t.co/RoRXzuxiq2 — Drew Afualo (@DrewAfualo) July 13, 2024

& men who pay for checkmarks on twitter & whose dick can’t make it past the cheeks don’t deserve rights, let alone tweets imo … yet here you are, running you’re short bitch mouth 🫤 so I guess we all lose huh? LMAOOOOOOOOOO https://t.co/EFh8A4tqKW — Drew Afualo (@DrewAfualo) July 14, 2024

…I’m gonna be nice & not tell you what I know for a fact you look like, bc it’s honestly just way too easy LMFAOOO



But I’ll tell you this: a direct descendant of cousin fucker bloodlines, is never gonna hurt my feelings about my looks 🤭 I can PROMISE u that HAHAHAHAH https://t.co/xk7HKDkO6c — Drew Afualo (@DrewAfualo) July 14, 2024

We’re Samoan, that’s cultural formal wear you racist mediocre bitch ❤️ hope this helps! https://t.co/tkEYoxDVEf — Drew Afualo (@DrewAfualo) July 13, 2024

I have to admit, “racist mediocre bitch” truly applies to so very many on the internet.

consider this an announcement & forewarning: if you say shit like this, I wanna see what you look like. Tweet a picture of your face immediately & you standing next to a door frame



Then we can all REALLY start having some fun 🤭 LMAOOOOOOOOOO https://t.co/nkOrglrP6S — Drew Afualo (@DrewAfualo) July 13, 2024

again .. more racism but look how good I look bitch lmaoooooooooo



And you would shit your pants if I told you how much I got paid to go to that event too 🤭🤭🤭 https://t.co/4TokPshwve — Drew Afualo (@DrewAfualo) July 13, 2024

If I had a dollar for every bitch ass soccer fan account that wrote a variation of this whack ass fat joke, I wouldn’t need to disembowel men like you for a living ❤️ https://t.co/GrpaHkvUyA — Drew Afualo (@DrewAfualo) July 15, 2024

Drew’s friend and fellow influencer Tefi also got into the mix, eventually posting a photo of one of Drew’s online trolls and saying, “imagine finding out this person is calling one of your closest friends an ogre.”

you would run into traffic if it meant a 2nd date with a balding Q anon, flat earth conspirator with corn kernels for teeth that call women “females” and is addicted to snapchat porn while he would probably trade you for a perfect pelt in red dead redemption https://t.co/dR4TpgiprH — HELLOTEFI 🐇 (@hellotefi) July 14, 2024

you are the most unfunny bitch alive fr lmfaoooooooooooooooooooooooo



is the ability to never roast properly & willingness to dick ride the most violently mediocre men on this planet a product of your colonizer inbreeding bloodlines?! or just a hobby you picked up?! 🫤 https://t.co/prOGhuMHsT — Drew Afualo (@DrewAfualo) July 15, 2024

I really must say, I’ve saved the best for last here. The Tales of Despereaux pull is truly masterful:



here’s another video for you, bitch!



Lemme know if you can hear my giggling from France (I know you got a big day puppeteering Linguini in that kitchen) 🤞🏽 hahahahahahahahah pic.twitter.com/rZhfQQxLyN — Drew Afualo (@DrewAfualo) July 14, 2024

The internet is a cesspool that brings out the worst of the worst, that’s no news. But there’s something wildly satisfying about someone who is more than up to the task of firing back.

Let that be a lesson to haters enjoying a “non-destroyed” existence: stay out of Drew Afualo’s replies. Otherwise, may god have mercy on your soul.

