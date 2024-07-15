‘Only one of us is mad’: Drew Afualo spent the weekend destroying her haters on X

Let’s say you’re the kind of person who has haters. First off, you’re clearly doing something right, and the haters, as a wise one once said, are gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate.
However, what does one do with an abundance of haters? If you’re Drew Afualo this weekend, you destroy them without mercy.
The TikTok influencer and author constantly makes sport out of roasting people for their body shaming or misogynist takes, and this weekend, she zeroed in on several unsuspecting haters.
And don’t worry: taking a look through Afualo’s recent victim list of chuds and blue check marks quickly reveals that they all very much deserved it.
I have to admit, “racist mediocre bitch” truly applies to so very many on the internet.
Drew’s friend and fellow influencer Tefi also got into the mix, eventually posting a photo of one of Drew’s online trolls and saying, “imagine finding out this person is calling one of your closest friends an ogre.”
I really must say, I’ve saved the best for last here. The Tales of Despereaux pull is truly masterful:
The internet is a cesspool that brings out the worst of the worst, that’s no news. But there’s something wildly satisfying about someone who is more than up to the task of firing back.
Let that be a lesson to haters enjoying a “non-destroyed” existence: stay out of Drew Afualo’s replies. Otherwise, may god have mercy on your soul.
The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.