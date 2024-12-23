‘Easy access to women’: Divorce lawyer reveals these professions have the most cheaters

In a culture obsessed with fidelity, there is a wealth of information online about how to make a relationship work…and what might make it implode. Recently, a divorce attorney’s TikTok went viral for calling out which professions have the most cheaters, for both men and women. These posts are still making the rounds online, with thousands of TikTokers weighing in on the accuracy of the account’s information.

In October 2023, P. Tyler Summers, a Boston-based divorce attorney created two videos for his TikTok account, @BostonFamilyLawyer. The first video, posted on Oct. 6, was called “Don’t Marry Men With These Jobs (from a divorce lawyer).

In it, Summers explains that—based on statistics and his own experience—male plumbers, electricians, pilots, and doctors are most likely to be unfaithful to their female spouses. In the video’s caption, Summers writes “if you suspect your husband may be cheating, I can advise you on gathering evidence and understanding your legal options in Massachusetts.” Since its upload, the video gained 4.6 million views and over 300,000 likes.

On Oct. 16, Summers posted a follow-up video, called “Women in professions to avoid, coming from a divorce lawyer.” In this post, the attorney says “the stats show that you’re more likely to cheat” if you are a woman who is a doctor, nurse, flight attendant, or entrepreneur. This post garnered over 700,000 views and over 57,000 likes.

Public response

The videos had many TikTokers weighing in, both vehemently agreeing and disagreeing with the information contained in the videos. Some users humorously shed light on Summers’ vocation, commenting “& divorce lawyers,” and “forgot about lawyers,” while others discussed their own experience of infidelity within the occupations mentioned in the videos.

The continual discourse around infidelity, along with the information contained in Summer’s posts, continued to drive traffic to the attorney’s TikTok account.

Do people in these professions actually cheat more?

Despite P. Tyler Summers’ assertion of what professions encourage infidelity, the actual statistics are a little more complicated. Likely, Summers is referencing both his own experience as a divorce attorney in the Boston area, as well as an Ashley Madison survey published in August 2023.

Both of these statistical vantage points use specialized and self-selected sample sizes (those who go to Summers for his services, and those who use the popular dating website, respectively), and are likely not reflective of the population as a whole.

The Ashley Madison survey (reported on by The New York Post) deviated from the information in Summers’ videos. It says that women most likely cheat worked in medicine, management, teaching, administrative assistance, and unemployed women. The poll went on to conclude that men who are managers, engineers, sales managers, managing directors, and construction workers were all more likely to cheat.

Summers isn’t the only attorney weighing in on the correlation between infidelity and occupation, and he won’t be the last. While fascinating to TikTokers worldwide, it’s important to keep in mind that this information in these posts isn’t the first word on which occupations are more likely to cheat, and certainly not the last.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @BostonFamilyLawyer via direct message on TikTok. The creator did not immediately respond to the request for comment.