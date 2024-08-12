‘Spanish or vanish’: The 25 best Duolingo jokes, memes, and interactions on the app

Duolingo is a ubiquitous tool for language learning these days. It’s also become a source of endless laughter thanks to its pushy mascot, Duo, the Owl. Duo encourages language learners to get the job done, sometimes being a little aggressive in his approach.

Sometimes, Duo uses guilt to get you to realize just how important practicing your language of choice is. If you wait until the end of the day, Duo will be there glaring as the clock ticks toward midnight. With millions of users, there are a lot of people who are familiar with and find humor in Duolingo’s mischievous ways.

In fact, Duo has inspired countless parody accounts across social media that embrace the Duolingo jokes, Duolingo memes, and the insanity that is constant reminders to practice and advance.

From the ever-so-slightly forceful reminders to emphasizing the importance of consistent learning, Duo’s been known to line step. His demeanor has made for some amazing Duolingo memes. Here are some of the best Duolingo memes and jokes.

1. Duolingo’s parody Twitter had the internet in a chokehold

2. Oh, you’re giving up your streak? This is fine…

3. There are two choices.

4. Duo is dedicated to getting to you …

5. … and if he doesn’t, it can be a problem.

6. But really, Duo seems innocent.

7. After all, it’s the app driving the bird, not the bird driving the app.

Universal Pictures

8. Even celebrities can’t resist a good Duolingo joke.

9. You wouldn’t want to scare him, would you?

10. Achieving is really rewarding.

11. And Duo makes sure you feel it when you don’t.

12. Come on, babe.

13. No one should have to beg.

14. There’s even sass within the learning itself.

15. There’s something about building a skill…

16. Duo is truly everywhere.

17. Duo wants to know you think he’s special.

18. Once you do, you’ll panic when you forget about practicing.

19. Don’t let anyone dissuade you from multilingual greatness.

20. Duo can take you anywhere (or follow you anywhere).

21. Like, anywhere.

22. Duolingo is life.

23. Once you’re on top of your game, you won’t want to stop.

24. Trolls will troll…

25. …but when you can use your new language, you’ll have Duolingo to thank.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.