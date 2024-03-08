‘Who’s been lying to me all these years?’: Man says you’ve been putting your bed sheets on wrong

While flat sheets do serve a purpose—they keep duvet covers protected as they are meant to separate you from it—many people have given up on them and simply use a fitted sheet and duvet.

However, for those who are devoted to their flat sheets—you’re probably doing it wrong. In a TikTok video with over 830,000 views, user @creat1vemind0021 shared the”correct way” to put on flat bed sheets. “How old were you when you realized the sheets were supposed to go inside out?” the content creator, who boasts 94,000 followers, asked.

He demonstrated by showing a patterned sheet on a bed that was face down—the pattern facing the fitted sheet rather than the duvet. “They’re more comfortable,” he exclaimed. The sheet should then be folded over the top of the duvet to showcase the pattern.

@creat1vemind0021 said the revelation came after a professional cleaner cleaned his house.

“She turned the sheet inside out,” he explained. “Who’s been lying to me all these years?”

The content creator continued to be flabbergasted after the filming of his video commenced. He shared in the caption, “Literally shocked how much of a difference this made with some of our sheets.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @creat1vemind0021 via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment. Some viewers shared that they already knew this.

“My mom & grandma taught me this. when you make bed and ‘fold it down’ you see the good side of the sheet,” one viewer said.

“Ive actually always known this. Blows everyones mind when I tell them. Game changer!” a second commented.

“Sorry to tell you, but your mother sucks if you didn’t already know that,” a third who wasn’t afraid to pull punches, said.

However, others shared that they are anti-flat sheet people in general and have no need for this knowledge.

“I don’t even use the flat sheets too much work to put them on,” one user said.

“Um I gave up the flat sheet years ago,” a second remarked.