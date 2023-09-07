A worker went viral on TikTok after showing viewers a day in her life working two separate jobs.

Myra (@myra.myra.myra) posted a video showing viewers what a typical day looks like working as both a remote employee and radiology aide. Myra said that she works her first job from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and her second gig from 7:30 p.m.-3:30 a.m.

In the text overlay, Myra said that she’s working two jobs in order to save $25,000.

Her first job, she said, requires her to wear a headset, so she has to “eat and drink literally while I’m on the phone.” Myra said that she takes naps during her 15-minute breaks and lunch period.

“When I’m done with my first job, I do try to take a nap,” she said. In-between gigs, she stopped at a Dollar General store to get a breakfast burrito—which she didn’t get to eat until she had a break at midnight. In order to heat up her burrito, though, she had to plug a pot into her car’s cigarette lighter port.

“After I eat this burrito, I’m going to sleep,” Myra said. “Literally right here in my car.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Myra via TikTok comment. As of Thursday morning, her video had over 644,800 views. In the comments, many users acknowledged Myra’s hustle and dedication to saving money.

“I have soooo much respect for you!! May your hard work pay off,” one viewer said.

“Props to you,” another added. “Takes mental strength not to sleep and work so much.”

“Subbed to watch your journey. You got this,” a third user wrote.

Others, meanwhile, were shocked at the lengths Myra went to in order to maintain both jobs.

“THE COOKING IN THE CAR,” one viewer noted.

As Myra continues her journey, she said that she would post videos updating viewers on her end-goal of saving $25,000. But she’s certainly not the only person working overtime to make ends meet. With the current economy and inflation affecting the cost of groceries and gas, many Americans are reporting working multiple jobs in order to reach their financial goals.