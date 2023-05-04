‘That someone else is your boss’: Worker says boss told her ‘someone else’ told them her performance was low

A TikTok creator went to the platform to share her boss’s complaint regarding her performance, insisting that she’s only getting paid enough at her job to do the bare minimum.

The video, created by New York City-based creator Briélle (@briellecruzvega), echoed another recent TikTok video that produced the work advice, “Act your wage.”

In it, the creator shares her current discontent about her job, saying, “My boss just told me — I kind of want to cry. I kind want to scream — my boss just told me that somebody else at our organization wants me to be going above and beyond and do more than what is expected of me so I can excel at my job.”

The boss then told the creator, “I wanted to give you this feedback that somebody gave to me based off this meeting that you’re in.”

But the creator found this unsatisfactory because, in her words, she doesn’t “get paid to go above and beyond. I get paid to do the bare minimum. And I’m fucking doing the bare minimum. I’m over this job.”

She went on to state, she doesn’t want to stay at the job long.

“And now somebody’s telling my boss that I need to be going above and beyond and like seeking out all this information. No, you don’t pay me enough to go above and beyond. You barely pay me enough to do the bare minimum. I’m sticking to that.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment. At the time of publication, it appeared that Briélle had taken down the TikTok video.

One commenter had a theory about the “someone” who allegedly provided feedback to the boss.

“That someone else is your boss,” that person theorized.

“Yep!” said one of a few people who chimed in to agree. “Can’t even own up to it.”

Other commenters were sympathetic, with some feeling exactly the same energy at their own jobs.

“Until a job pays me enough to get my own place on my own without making ‘3x the rent’ they don’t pay enough, period!” one offered.

A commenter declared, “Hi, I’m only ‘meets expectations’ & I’m fine with that. If you want more from me, then pay me more.”

Another noted, “You don’t pay me to go above and beyond. When I order a burger, I don’t expect free fries, drink, and dessert, so why should you?”

“Ask what you will be compensated for this additional work that is not part of your job description,” one counseled.

Though many who came into the comments section were of the “act your wage” mindset, one commenter offered a possible advantage to going above and beyond.

“I went over the top for 2 years. Got 3% raise to show for it. Now I am so good at my job. I do it in 2 hours and relax.””