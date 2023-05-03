‘You are just a number to your employer’: Worker says she was locked out of laptop 20 minutes after putting in 2 weeks’ notice

A TikTok user who was employed at their company for 10 years shared a PSA to viewers: Everyone is replaceable.

In a short video, Valerie Thompkins (@authorvaleriethompkins) said that she was kicked out of her work laptop “20 minutes” after putting in her two-week notice. As of Wednesday afternoon, her video had over 1.2 million views.

“I was at my job for almost 10 years. When I put my two weeks in, I was locked out of my laptop 20 minutes later,” she wrote via text overlay. “You are just a number to your employer. Everyone is replaceable.”

She then advised viewers: “Don’t work too hard, your name is not on the building. Take plenty of time off and never feel guilty. Live your life.”

A number of viewers expressed their support for Thompkins’ message in the comments section.

“THIS!” one exclaimed. “Never go above and beyond, either. Act your wage.”

“I always give a job the bare minimum,” another viewer confessed.

“Facts,” a third declared. “I just relearned this after being let go from a job where they hyped me up every day and pretended to ‘be like family.’”

Some commenters even questioned why most jobs require a two-week notice.

“Normalize ‘effective immediately’ resignations,” one said.

“I put my two weeks in and my company was sooo rude afterwards. I left after 3 days,” wrote another TikToker. “Effective immediate resignations are the way to go.”

