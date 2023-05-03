worker putting on sunglasses with caption 'I was at my job for almost 10 years. When I put my two weeks in, I was locked out of my laptop 20 minutes lates. You are just a number to your employer. Everyone is replaceable. Don't work too hard, your name is not on the building. Take plenty of time off and never feel guilty. Live your life' (l) lock sitting on laptop keyboard (c) worker putting on lipgloss with caption 'I was at my job for almost 10 years. When I put my two weeks in, I was locked out of my laptop 20 minutes lates. You are just a number to your employer. Everyone is replaceable. Don't work too hard, your name is not on the building. Take plenty of time off and never feel guilty. Live your life' (r)

tee262/Shutterstock @authorvaleriethompkins/TikTok (Licensed) Remix by Caterina Cox

‘You are just a number to your employer’: Worker says she was locked out of laptop 20 minutes after putting in 2 weeks’ notice

‘Never go above and beyond, either. Act your wage.’

Posted on May 3, 2023   Updated on May 3, 2023, 1:02 pm CDT

A TikTok user who was employed at their company for 10 years shared a PSA to viewers: Everyone is replaceable. 

In a short video, Valerie Thompkins (@authorvaleriethompkins) said that she was kicked out of her work laptop “20 minutes” after putting in her two-week notice. As of Wednesday afternoon, her video had over 1.2 million views. 

“I was at my job for almost 10 years. When I put my two weeks in, I was locked out of my laptop 20 minutes later,” she wrote via text overlay. “You are just a number to your employer. Everyone is replaceable.”

@authorvaleriethompkins Unless your name is on the building, its never that deep. Take your PTO. Work will always be there. #quit #job #corporate #blackgirl #remotejob #techjob #hr #foryou #fyp #jobtok #corporatetiktok #quittok ♬ It Do Not Matter – cheech

She then advised viewers: “Don’t work too hard, your name is not on the building. Take plenty of time off and never feel guilty. Live your life.” 

A number of viewers expressed their support for Thompkins’ message in the comments section.

“THIS!” one exclaimed. “Never go above and beyond, either. Act your wage.” 

“I always give a job the bare minimum,” another viewer confessed.

“Facts,” a third declared. “I just relearned this after being let go from a job where they hyped me up every day and pretended to ‘be like family.’”

Some commenters even questioned why most jobs require a two-week notice.

“Normalize ‘effective immediately’ resignations,” one said. 

“I put my two weeks in and my company was sooo rude afterwards. I left after 3 days,” wrote another TikToker. “Effective immediate resignations are the way to go.” 

The Daily Dot has reached out Thompkins via TikTok comment.

*First Published: May 3, 2023, 12:45 pm CDT

Phil West

Phil West is a veteran professional writer and editor, and the author of two books on soccer, ‘The United States of Soccer,’ and ‘I Believe That We Will Win,’ both from The Overlook Press. His work has appeared most recently in The Striker, where he serves as managing editor, MLSSoccer.com, Next City, and Texas Highways. Based in Austin, he is also a lecturer in the Writing Program at the University of Texas at San Antonio.

