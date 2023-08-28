‘Imagine going to buy new tires and you see this guy doing this’: Customer catches tire shop worker spray-painting tires black

When you go shopping for new tires, the expectation is to get fresh rubber — not a fresh coat of paint. But one customer is viral after catching a tire shop worker spray-painting tires black.

Denise B (blackbeauty_305) shared a startling revelation on TikTok on Aug. 26: A video of a tire shop worker spray-painting old tires black, presumably to make them appear newer.

Quickly going viral, the clip has amassed more than 810,300 views. The footage itself is enhanced by an overlay text commenting, “Imagine going to buy new tires and you see this guy doing this.”

As the short video was provided with little context, many viewers took to the comments to speculate about the footage.

“That’s the one they use for decor like the ones behind, of course they not gonna leave brand new ones outside,” one commenter wrote.

“That’s for decoration,” a second commenter echoed.

“Those are used tires probably ppl buy them temporarily for like $15-$20bucks,” a third commenter added.

Some commenters emphasized the importance of being informed when purchasing tires, with one saying, “Can’t spray those treads back on though. Check your tires people.”

According to one website, spray painting tires in the name of customization is not an uncommon practice. However, using the right type of paint is essential, as most won’t bind effectively with rubber. TikTok users, however, appear to be primarily concerned with cost. This summer, a tire company worker went viral after sharing how to never pay full price again.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Denise B via TikTok DMs for comment.