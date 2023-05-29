‘Told my manager there was an active shooter on my block. There was no shooter’: Worker shares all the excuses she’s used to get out of shifts

According to psychology experts, passion, creativity, and motivation intertwine to drive human accomplishments.

For example, when you’re in love with someone and want to plan a surprise for them, you’ll probably use every resource at your fingertips to express your love. However, if you’re not into them, mustering up the enthusiasm to plan, for instance, their birthday, can feel exhausting.

For TikToker @2leg1t, who appears to have a distaste for every job she’s worked at, she has a particular zeal for calling out of work—and coming up with fairly creative ways of doing so.

@2leg1t Not my proudest moments 🫠 but in the past when its came to getting out of work i took it very seriously (we’ve all ben there (i hope)) ♬ original sound – Pirate tok

The creator shared some of the excuses she fabricated in order to miss a shift in a viral clip. As of Monday, it has garnered over 419,000 views.

“Twenty-two years old and I’ve been working since I was 15,” the TikToker starts. “Like 50 more years left of working before retirement. Had a lot of jobs that I’ve hated and here are some excuses that I’ve used to get out of shifts and/or be a little late.”

The woman rattled off the lies she told employers in the past but assured her “current employer” that these same excuses don’t apply to them.

“If you’re my current employer, I have never used any of these excuses but if I do, maybe it’s not a lie maybe it actually happened OK,” she said.

The creator then listed out the excuses she has used, which included claiming to have pink eye, a dresser-related back injury, and an active shooter situation.

“…One time, I was procrastinating getting up and walking to the vape shop before I worked and so in order to be late told my manager that there was an active shooter on my block so I couldn’t walk outside until the shooter was gone,” she said. “There was no shooter.”

She also revealed that she’s been implementing these lies as part of her work shift exit strategy for years.

“In high school, I told one of my managers that my grandpa had a heart attack and I had no idea how long he had left,” the TikToker recalls. “My grandpa was fine, I just really needed to take a nap.”

Another excuse was lying about her brother going to rehab (“My brother has never been to rehab”) and her mother dying (“I just don’t have a relationship with her so I knew that she would never come in and never be seen there.”)

The last excuse she shared was how she lied about the Uber to work costing $80 when it was in fact only $17 (“I just needed a mental health day, I guess.”)

The TikToker then said despite the laundry list of lies she implemented to call out of work that she’s “a decent employee.”

“I’m just telling you some of the ridiculous things that I’ve said to get out of working,” she concluded. “Because honestly, I hate working. I think about my retirement every day.”

One viewer commented that telling their job they had pink eye didn’t work for them.

“I told a job I had pink eye when I seriously thought I did and they made me come in (McDonald’s),” they shared.

Another user said they encountered a similar issue at a past job as well, writing, “My old job didn’t [give a f*ck] abt my pink eye & I still went bc my boss manipulated me LMAO.”

Someone else said while they were on board with some of the TikToker’s excuses, they weren’t jiving with others as much.

“PLEASEEEE you had me until the active shooter one,” the user wrote. “I will not be using that HAHAH.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @2leg1t via TikTok comment.