‘My boss said I have to stay until 3’: Worker says they were ‘forced’ to continue working while ‘covered in period blood’

A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after recounting an experience in which they had a visible period leak—and was asked to continue working.

In a video with over 76,000 views, TikTok user Lilly (@pinkstainedbathtub) shared a Snapchat video from the incident. Over the video, they wrote, “just had a break down and got blood alll over my pants and my boss said i have to stay until 3.”

For the TikTok video, they added, “throwback to the worst job ever , i was forced to work while covered in period blood and not even given [an] option to go home and change.”

People have attempted to sue for similar incidents in the past. In 2015, Alisha Coleman of Fort Benning, Georgia filed a discrimination lawsuit against her former employer after she was asked to leave the office following a leak.

“The following spring, after another heavy period caused her to bleed on the office carpet, Coleman was fired,” Areva Martin reported for TIME. “The reason: She didn’t ‘practice high standards of personal hygiene and maintain a clean, neat appearance while on duty.’”

A district court later dismissed her case, saying that “pre-menopause and associated symptoms are not protected by Title VII,” per Martin. Coleman reportedly appealed and eventually settled.

“I worked hard all my life, and I loved my job,” Coleman said in a press release following the settlement. “I hope my speaking out will encourage other women who believe they have suffered discrimination in any form to come forward.”

Lilly said in a comment they tried bringing up the issue with HR, but “she didn’t care.”

“I went on my lunch and cried and went home and got written up,” they added in another comment.

Other commenters noted that Lilly’s experience is unfortunately common.

“I had this this happen at a gas station,” wrote a user. “I left and my manager cried trying to make me feel bad.”

“Girl this happen to me too,” recalled another. “They gave me a point for leaving early.”

“I had this happen when I was doing door to door sales in short khaki shorts I leaked through and my boss wouldn’t let me go home,” alleged a third. “I ended up just leaving my route and went home and told him to fu** off…didn’t get reprimanded or anything.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Lilly via TikTok direct message.