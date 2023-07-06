worker with glasses on with caption 'reminder: take ur glasses off if you're scrolling during a teams meeting literally saw my manager on instagram during my performance review & my boyfriend saw I was scrolling when we FaceTimed smh has this ever happened to you' (l) hand holding phone with Microsoft Teams app open in front of meeting on computer (c) worker with glasses on with caption 'reminder: take ur glasses off if you're scrolling during a teams meeting literally saw my manager on instagram during my performance review & my boyfriend saw I was scrolling when we FaceTimed smh has this ever happened to you' (r)

‘Reminder: Take your glasses off if you’re scrolling during a Teams meeting’: Worker says she caught boss on Instagram during her performance review

'Literally saw my manager on Instagram during my performance review.'

Posted on Jul 6, 2023

Microsoft Teams can reveal a lot and one worker had a tip for everyone who uses the platform—if you wear glasses, you should take them off during a meeting, as people might be able to see what you’re actually looking at via your reflection.

The TikTok explaining this came from creator Lanah Jones (@lanah_jones), based in the Australian city of Perth. The amusing video drew more than 242,000 views since going up on June 18.

Most of what she communicated was contained within her on-screen caption, which read, “Reminder: Take ur glasses off if you’re scrolling during a Teams meeting.”

@lanah_jones 4 eyes + a screen = me #fyp #glasses ♬ aquatic ambience – Scizzie

Lanah goes on to explain, “Literally saw my manager on Instagram during my performance review and my boyfriend saw I was scrolling when we FaceTimed smh.”

She then wondered, “Has this happened to you?”

The caption adds a little additional content. It reads, “4 eyes + a screen = me.”

The video only displays one comment, but it’s profound and says what a lot of viewers were likely thinking: “Important PSA. Thank you hero.”

Though the Microsoft guide to Teams etiquette doesn’t explicitly cover how the reflection from your glasses could betray you, it does go over some other aspects of being in a meeting with others online.

The guide includes advice to “Use video when possible,” and explains, “Yes, video uses extra internet resources, but it can give you a more satisfying experience and help you and your colleagues feel more connected in meetings.”

It also notes, “Limit visual distractions,” though that seems to refer to distractions going on behind you, rather than the ones in front of you. As it explains, “Sit in front of a neutral wall, curtain, or bookshelf. Use virtual backgrounds judiciously, too, as they can be jarring if they’re too busy or render poorly.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment.

*First Published: Jul 6, 2023, 3:58 pm CDT

