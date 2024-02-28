‘Dude woke up and chose violence’: Man throws women’s scrunchies in his male co-workers’ trucks

A man on TikTok went viral for throwing women’s scrunchies into his (presumably male) co-workers’ trucks. Viewers say a prank like this will end relationships.

Stephan Rockefeller (@stephanrockefeller) has reached over 27 million views, 2.7 million likes, and 62,000 comments on his video.

He captioned the clip, “I got bored, so I started throwing random hair ties into my coworkers’ trucks.”

In his video, Rockefeller throws four different women’s scrunchies through the passenger-side door of four separate trucks. He added the caption, “Hope you all have a good evening!” hinting at the drama that may ensue if a significant other finds the item. The prank was intended to make his co-workers’ partners think they had another woman in their car.

Next, Rockefeller records himself putting a hair tie around the car door handle of one of the trucks.

“The door handle one was personal,” one viewer said in the comments section.

Another agrees, saying, “Door handle one was diabolical.”

Rockefeller then records himself throwing three more scrunchies into trucks, pranking a total of eight of his co-workers.

He captioned the post, “Day in the life.”

A comment with over 114,000 likes told Rockefeller, “My mouth dropped because the way nobody is gonna believe their man when they say they have no idea where that came from.”

“The worst part is even if the co-workers see it they’ll leave it there thinking it’s their lady’s,” one adds.

Another says, “This is gonna end relationships.”

In agreement, a husband left a comment saying, “I’ve been married for 30 years and I might not survive something like this.”

“Everyone’s gonna be free for beers after work now!” one joked.

Another joked as if Rockefeller made the TikTok to cover for his friends. “Ayo bro my girls trippin I need you to make a tiktok,” they wrote.

One viewer admitted that they “almost got a divorce over the passenger seat heater being on. Was honestly just trying to keep my pizza warm.”

