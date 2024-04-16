‘That worker SET U UP!!!’: Woman warns against the viral Whole Foods meal prep

A woman is warning other customers against the new hack of buying prepared foods at Whole Foods and using them as ingredients in meal prep.

On March 24, a TikToker named FlyGrl (@flygrl1212) posted a video to her account, in which she complained that Whole Foods was constantly out of the family meal prep kits. One helpful viewer suggested that if she called ahead of time, a worker would put one aside for her.

The Whole Food customer did just that, but things did not go well for her. On Monday, she posted an update on what happened.

“I would never, ever get it again. Never!” she says toward the beginning of her video.

She explains that a week after she made her initial post, she called the supermarket ahead of time and had them hold a family meal prep for her.

“When I went to pick it up and ring it up, the item would not scan. So the lady gave me the whole thing for free,” she says, adding that at the time she even thanked god for the unexpected blessing.

“So I meal prep it [and] take it to work the next day,” she says. “I put it in [the] fridge.”

Two hours later, she says, a smell started coming out of the fridge. But the Whole Foods customer didn’t yet realize it was emanating from her food.

She says she only figured it out after she’d heated the food and opened the container, which was when a strong odor filled the room.

She says even after her boss came up and asked if she knew where the smell was coming from. She tells viewers, “Nah I cannot give up that the smell is my food … I’m so embarrassed.”

The TikToker received 16,000 views on her video as of Monday. However, a surprising number of viewers were not surprised by what happened with her Whole Foods meal prep.

“As soon as you said it wouldn’t scan I said yep it went bad,” wrote one person.

“Omg that worker SET U UP!!! I’m so sorry,” said a second, before also adding, “I’ve never had that experience!!!”

“That food is from left over that they haven’t sold,” another posited.

“My meal prep did the same! I go early in the morning and look at the package date now,” suggested someone else.

The Daily Dot reached out to FlyGrl via TikTok direct message and to Whole Foods via email for further information.

