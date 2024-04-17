‘I think I had a more professional experience with Starbucks’: Woman walks out on final interview with CEO so clueless he thinks she’s already been hired

A job hunter says she walked out of an interview for a job she was sure she was going to get—concerned because the CEO she was interviewing with didn’t know anything about her and, indeed, thought she’d already been hired.

The video breaking down the strange situation comes from TikTok creator Tyler Elizabeth (@notaboytyler). She posted it on April 2, and it has gotten more than 857,400 views since then. She begins by announcing “Storytime!” and then stating, “I just walked out of my very first interview from a company that I’m pretty sure was going to hire me.”

She then goes on to explain, “So I was sent out to meet with the CEO, which was a little unusual for my third and presumably final interview for this one company nearby. And, in general, I didn’t have a very good feeling about the company.”

That was, in part, because she was slated to work with a sales team “that was mostly made up of rowdy men who did not use politically correct terms and often used locker room talk.” But she says she was desperate for a job, having been looking for the last three to four months, so she decided to go through with the interview—which was to be at a Shoney’s.

But, it turned out, the Shoney’s was the site of the company’s sales team meeting, so she had to sit in a booth during the half-hour meeting before she got an audience with the CEO, who was, according to her, wearing a Hawaiian shirt and khaki shorts.

“So I sit down with him,” she reveals, “and it’s very clear that he has no idea who I am. He doesn’t know my name. He’s not reviewed my resume. In fact, he actually asked the hiring manager, ‘Oh, did you already hire her?’ He doesn’t even know.”

At this point, her face gives away her confusion, and the CEO reportedly says, after a bit of excuse-making, “Well, this is how my company operates. And if it’s not for you, then so be it.”

Tyler took that as her cue. “So, I picked up my purse, and I walked out,” she says. “And, like, I don’t know if my standards are just too high or maybe this was normal behavior for CEOs.”

She concludes, “I just got up and left. And I’m still unemployed.”

In June 2022, Harvard Business Review published an article titled “10 Red Flags to Watch Out for in a Job Interview,” some of which make appearances in Tyler’s story from Shoney’s. Those include “Disrespecting others,” which she certainly felt while in the Shoney’s booth and then when the unprepared CEO did finally grant an audience with her; “Lack of connection,” which clearly manifested in the CEO’s communications; and “Excessive number of interviews or drawn-out interview process,” given that it was a third interview and that it was with someone who usually doesn’t participate in interviews.

Commenters were taken aback by her experience.

One marveled, “Locker room talk? A Shoney’s??? Babe did you accidentally time travel?”

Another thought the invitation to Shoney’s wasn’t an accident, positing, “I think the hiring manager did you a solid by letting you witness the carnage before signing. And there’s a good chance it was intentional.”

Someone else advised, “I would definitely put this interview experience on Glassdoor so others can be warned.”

