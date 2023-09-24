‘There’s no weird Uber driver trying to flirt with me’: Woman uses Waymo driverless car so she doesn’t have to drive home intoxicated

A woman trying to get home safely while “tipsy” relied on a Waymo automated driverless car to get her to her destination.

Based on the TikTok video she shared, people are definitely divided on whether to embrace the impending future of self-driving cars.

The short video, from creator @viviandluong, got more than 102,000 views in just five hours. It could be initially taken as a commercial for Waymo, as she’s completely at ease in the back seat of the car as it takes her to her destination.

“I feel 100 percent safe,” she revealed. “Because there’s no weird Uber driver trying to flirt with me at 2 in the morning in his car, and I can play whatever music I want.”

The caption accompanying the video underscores that message, reading, “As a woman… DRIVERLESS CARS WILL ALWAYS WIN (& it doesn’t smell like a can of bounce that a$$).”

According to the Waymo site, the service is “the world’s first autonomous ride-hailing service,” available in San Francisco (where the creator caught hers) and Phoenix, with Los Angeles and Austin on the way.

The site promises, “The data to date indicates the Waymo Driver is already reducing traffic injuries and fatalities in the places where we currently operate. At Waymo, we aim to reduce traffic injuries and fatalities by driving safely and responsibly, and will carefully manage risk as we scale our operations.”

That was the concern of one commenter, who asked, “What happens when the car crashes?”

Vivian revealed, “I lowkey almost got into one tonight, but the car has sensors & moved out of the way in time!! There’s a person who will call if there are problems.”

Another heard the complaint about male rideshare drivers, saying, “getting in a car crash>driving with a strange man.”

“It’s so sad that most women would probably agree with this,” someone else concurred.

Noting its early adopter status for a lot of technological advances, one commenter remarked, “This is San Francisco in a nutshell. The city that’s 10 years ahead of America.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and to Waymo via email.