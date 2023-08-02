‘The judgment in her eyes’: Woman orders NSFW cake. The baker is not amused

A woman went viral on TikTok after capturing the hilarious moment where she picked up a pink frosted cake decorated with text that read “TWENTY WH*RE.”

In a slideshow, Jeanine (@liljnine) showcased the expressions given to her by a bakery employee as she picked up the cake. As of Tuesday evening, her slideshow had over 5.6 million views.

Indeed, the baker didn’t exactly look thrilled. In her slideshow, Jeanine captured the many stern—and disgusted—looks that the baker threw her way.

“She didn’t get it,” Jeanine captioned her slideshow.

But several commenters were tickled by the worker’s anger. The top-liked comment read: “HER FACE.”

“THE WAY SHE LOOKED DOWN AT THE CAKE AT BACK UP AT YOU,” another added.

“This is one of the funniest photos I’ve seen in a long time,” a third person said.

Others, however, noted that Jeanine should be grateful that the bakery honored their request. One viewer shared their own story about how her ask for a personalized cake message went ignored. “At least they did it,” the user wrote. “I asked for a ‘happy birthslay’ and they ignored it.”

Custom cakes have become a source of controversy in the media for numerous reasons. In May, for instance, an Orlando baker refused to write the word “trans” on a cake. Moreover, in 2016, a Louisiana bakery found itself under the national spotlight after refusing to write “Trump 2016” on a teenager’s birthday cake.

On Quora, a Muslim baker once expressed concerns about not wanting to decorate cakes with messages that they found offensive. In response, one commenter said that the baker was well-within his rights to not decorate said cakes. “It would be reasonable for you to refuse to write something you find offensive on a cake that you’re selling,” they said. “There isn’t any law or principle that requires you to participate in speech that you find problematic.”

