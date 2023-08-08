‘The way you handled her stuff after what she did. You are one amazing person’: Woman’s car gets jacked, she tracks it down

A couple has gone viral on TikTok for sharing footage of themselves tracking down a car thief.

The viral clip has accumulated one million views since being posted on Friday. It comes from TikToker Shane (@shotgunshane), who indicates in his bio that he’s married. The carjacking victim seems to be his wife, and many viewers in the comments section applauded how she handled the situation.

The clip begins with a shot of a man approaching a black Nissan Rogue parked in front of a Dollar Tree. The person recording, presumably Shane’s wife, says, “That’s my f*cking car,” as she captures the scene from the interior of another vehicle.

“This is my car. To the t,” Shane tells the person sitting in the Rogue while gesturing for them to exit. “You don’t steal from a veteran.”

His wife then exits the vehicle she’s in to talk to the suspected thief. “Get out of my car,” she says before opening the Rogue’s front passenger door, calling the person inside a “b*tch,” and demanding they return her wallet.

The camera pans up to reveal that the thief in question is a woman. She hands Shane’s wife her wallet without speaking a word.

“I’m broke as f*ck … That’s why it declined,” Shane’s wife says, presumably referring to a declined transaction the thief attempted to make with her card. The thief says that she, too, doesn’t have any money and adds, “Why do you think I did this?” as justification for stealing the vehicle. However, her victim simply retorts that she “doesn’t go stealing” despite her dire financial straits.

“To be honest with you, when I stole it, I didn’t see the car seat in the back—and that’s a rule ’cause I have a kid,” the thief says to Shane’s wife, indicating that she wouldn’t have knowingly stolen a car from someone with kids. “I’m sorry.”

Shane tells the thief that he doesn’t want to start a fight and will be as “polite” as possible while his wife opens the trunk, removes two duffel bags and a pink bra, and places them on the sidewalk in front of the car.

She heads back to the vehicle’s passenger side to check for more of the thief’s belongings. “You can have all your stuff back. I won’t take from you,” she says before going to the driver’s side door and opening it, waiting for the thief to exit the vehicle.

After gathering a few plastic bins and other personal effects, the woman finally exits. She drops some money as she does, which Shane’s wife collects from the floor and returns. “Thank you,” the car thief responds.

She explains her struggle to the TikToker, who sympathetically offers, “I really hope you get the right help.”

“So, are you guys calling the police?” the thief asks twice. The TikToker confirms both times and indicates in a text overlay that she will be pressing charges.

In the comments section, viewers commended the TikToker on her equanimity and kindness in handling the situation.

“No way I would have handled this as well as you did,” one commenter wrote.

“‘You can have all your stuff back, I won’t take from you’ you’re a much better person than most. I’m sorry this happened to you,” a second said.

“The grace and humanity you showed her is astounding,” another praised. “You deserve everything to go well for you!”

However, some viewers thought the woman was too gracious.

“U being too nice,” one wrote.

“Girl, you’re way too nice I could never !! Im mad as hell and this isn’t even my car lol,” another said.

The Daily Dot contacted @shotgunshane via TikTok comment for further information.