‘Bro acting like it comes out of his check’: Viewers defend woman who used 7-Eleven’s Big Gulp cup to fill drink at Arby’s

An Arby’s employee sparked discussion after he filmed a woman filling up 7-Eleven’s Big Gulp cup with a soda at Arby’s.

The video was uploaded by TikTok user @ghost80918. The clip kicked off with the worker filming a woman using a Big Gulp cup to fill it up with Dr. Pepper at an Arby’s restaurant. The video racked up more than 39,000 views.

“Ma’am, is there a reason why you come here using that cup to take out drinks?” he asked the woman. “Can you please leave the store?”

The woman responded, “No.”

Then, the creator accused the woman of “stealing.” Multiple times, he requested the woman to leave but she refused.

However, she eventually had a change of heart and told the content creator that he would be “arrested.” Again, @ghost80918 repeatedly asked the woman to leave and that she was stealing.

After placing her drink in her bag, the content creator threatened to call the cops on her. When the woman demanded that he “do it.” He opened the door for the woman as she walked out.

“You know, if you had asked me for a drink, I would’ve let you get some. You’re just stealing it,” he said.

The Daily Dot reached out to @ghost80918 via TikTok comment and direct message and Arby's via press email regarding the video. Many commenters attacked the content creator over his reaction to the woman.

“He’s really pressed over 50 cents of soda,” one viewer wrote.

“Bro acting like it comes out of his check,” a second commented.

“It’s soda it’s not the end of the world you have a lot of soda in your store,” a third said.

On the other hand, there were others who jumped to the creator’s defense.

“Handles it like a boss but these people defending her is sad,” one person said. “Even if it’s a penny a loss is a loss. Give them an inch then they take a foot.”

“People are defending her? That’s not right, period. She could have approached it differently if she was in need, not just go up. Basic courtesy,” a second person argued.

“I get that she helped herself, but did you really need to film her?” another person remarked. “Could have just gave her a verbal warning off camera.”