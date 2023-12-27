‘I’m going to be dealing with rich men’: Woman brags about new job at Harrods. It backfires in a big way

TikTok user @korrxss has gone viral after issuing a warning to viewers: Be careful what you share online.

Earlier in the month, the TikToker got a job at Harrods, which describes itself as “The World’s Leading Luxury Department Store.” Naturally, she was excited—and so, she shared a video voicing that excitement to her TikTok page.

“I am that girl. I am officially that girl. I work in luxury,” she says in her video, which has over 1.3 million views. Over the course of the video, she feigns braggadocio while showing off her Harrods badge. “I’m dealing with the richest of the richest—who are you dealing with?”

@korrxss Lmk if u want tips on how to get innnn 🥰🥰🤗 ♬ original sound – K

The video is clearly humorous in tone, with the TikToker putting on a joking, positive display throughout the video.

However, one group apparently didn’t get the joke—Harrods corporate. In a video with over 1.9 million views, the TikToker says that the previous video got her fired, even before she could begin her job.

“I got fired before I even did my first shift,” she reveals in the follow-up. “Someone must have sent the video, because I don’t know how they would have found it. But yeah, I never worked in Harrods, to be fair. I took that video after I attended the induction, so I never actually even worked my first shift. I never even visited the shop because it was in the headquarters.”

This experience, she says, taught her some important lessons.

“Rule no. 1, don’t ever tell good news to the internet or to even people. Keep it to yourself, guys,” she advises. “I don’t know why I didn’t keep that information to myself. … I didn’t mean a word of what I was saying, I was genuinely just excited to work in Harrods. But, I understand how it could have come across, and I don’t blame Harrods for their decision.”

She says that the second lesson she learned was “be humble.”

“Kendrick Lamar did not lie,” she jokes.

Thankfully, the TikToker says she has another job, also working in luxury retail. However, she notes that she will not do something similar again.

“I have another job now and I’m still working in luxury retail,” she details. “You’re never gonna know where I’m working now, but I’m still working.”

In the comments section, users shared their thoughts on the TikToker’s experience.

“Harrods is teaching us how to be an adult, but in a hard way,” said a commenter. “Sorry for your loss but i’m sure you’ll find the best soon.”

“Accountability is key…and well done for taking accountability, self awareness and learning,” added another. “Goodluck for the future.”

“I take situations like these as signs,” offered a third. “Maybe that place wouldn’t of been right for you! A blessing in disguise.”

We’ve reached out to @korrxss and Harrods via email.