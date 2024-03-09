‘I would actually lose my mind’: Woman asks husband to put groceries away. Viewers are shocked at what he does

Asking a partner to do something can only go one of two ways: either it is done as asked, or not.

When putting away groceries, common sense might dictate that purchased items should be removed from bags, the plastic carriers potentially stored for later use in small waste bins, or to clean up after a pet.

Some might immediately throw them away, or set them aside to be recycled. One woman says her husband, when she asked if he would put away their groceries, decided to put all of the food items into their refrigerator regardless of whether that was where they belonged—bags and all.

In the caption of a video posted to TikTok by @thevillanuevafam_, an account used to show the pranks carried out on each other by a husband and wife, the poster writes that items that were never destined for the refrigerator ended up stored there.

“He really put powdered tea and salt inside the fridge,” the caption reads.

The account has previously drawn attention online for a prank involving the use of a trash can to store food items.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @thevillanuevafam_ via TikTok direct message regarding the video.

Several viewers were concerned about the way the task was carried out, writing that it could not be allowed to slide. Many content creators have used TikTok to facilitate discussions of weaponized incompetence, in which someone will do a task poorly to ensure they are never asked to do it again.

“Girl no, I hope this is a joke,” one commenter wrote. “If not, y’all got to have a serious talk about this weaponized incompetence.”

“Nope, mine enjoys peace in our home. He knows my level of crazy too well,” another said.

“Ma’am put that man on the phone right now,” one viewer said. “We need to talk to him.”

Others wrote that they had seen similar behavior from their own partners.

“My son in law does that and it irritates me bad,” one commenter wrote. “Lazy!!!”

“I think your husband and mine went to the same school of husbands,” another shared. “Does yours put the pot away with the leftovers?”

“And I thought my husband leave my food in the pots instead of tupper wear was bad,” a commenter wrote.