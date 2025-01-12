‘I’ve seen about 5 of these coming through the hospital’: Expert warns about this $330 Amazon car seat. Look for this red flag

A registered nurse is issuing an important PSA about a potentially dangerous car eat listed on Amazon that she claims is not safe for infants.

TikTok user Alexa (@nurse.alexa), a postpartum nurse, shared her concerns in a video that has since garnered over 112,000 views.

“If you or anyone you know is looking to buy an infant car seat anytime soon, do not buy this one off Amazon,” Alexa urged in her video.

Why this car seat isn’t safe

In the background of her video, Alexa displays an Amazon listing for a stroller and car seat combo.

“Baby Stroller, Luxury Carriage with Large Basket, Gold Aluminum Frame, Anti-Shock Wheels (A-Pink),” it reads. The brand is “wisesonle.” As of press time, the product retails for $278.

“I have seen about 5 of these car seats coming through the hospital I work at recently,” Alexa begins, adding that she immediately could recognize it “wasn’t legit.”

She then points out multiple red flags that suggest the product is not suitable for real infants despite its $320 price tag.

“The No. 1 red flag for this specific car seat was that there was no chest clip right here,” she explained, referring to a safety feature that connects the two shoulder straps across a baby’s chest.

The car seat also lacks a proper 5-point harness, which is standard in legitimate car seats.

“There needs to be a 5-point harness: Two straps coming down over the shoulders, one over each leg, and a strap through the middle,” she explains. “This specific model only had a 3-point harness.”

Another warning sign, according to the nurse, was the absence of manufacturing and expiration dates. These are critical indicators of a car seat’s safety compliance.

Finally, the most glaring red flag. “There is literally a sticker on the side of this cars eat that says it is for a baby doll,” Alexa said. Ultimately, the product is not designed for actual children.

“We’ve had so many people falling for this because of course you pay $320, you think you’re getting a legit car seat, but I am so sorry to tell you this is not,” she said.

The nurse also cautions that this isn’t an isolated issue. “Be aware because this isn’t the only one,” she said, suggesting that other similar products might also be circulating online.

How to make sure you’re getting a high-quality product on Amazon

While Alexa’s PSA was about a specific listing, this incident is an example of broader issues with third-party sellers on platforms like Amazon.

According to Amazon’s policies, all child safety products are supposed to meet federal safety standards. However, third-party sellers might list counterfeit or non-compliant products that slip through the cracks.

If you’re shopping for a car seat, experts recommend buying directly from reputable retailers or manufacturers to ensure safety compliance. It’s also important to check for proper certifications, expiration dates, and clear labeling to confirm a product’s authenticity.

Additionally, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration offers a handy online tool where customers can find safe and compliant car seats for their infant.

Viewers are appalled

In the comments, users questioned how customers fell for this. Others shared they were saved just in time.

“I literally spent like 5 months researching car seats,” shared one user. “How do people just buy whatever when it’s something that could be life or death?”

“WHOS SPENDING $400 AND NOT READING REVIEWS AND/OR THE INFO,” exclaimed another.

“Omg I had 2 in my cart,” stated a horrified third.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Nurse Alexa. We’ve also contacted Amazon, but were unable to reach Wisesonle for comment.

