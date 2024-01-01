Wingstop is giving away free wings every time the Detroit Pistons win a game. There’s just one problem.

Wingstop’s marketing ploy is going viral on social media, with TikTok NBA commentator Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) saying, “Wingstop accidentally did the funniest thing ever.

She also called it the “greatest, most cost-effective, and hilarious marketing scheme of all time.”

Wingstop decided to bank on the public’s love of pairing wings and sporting events by offering a special NBA promotion. Every time the Detroit Pistons won a game, fans (or haters, it doesn’t matter) got five free boneless wings with their purchase using the code PISTONS5.

A five-piece at Wingstop normally runs about $6 (but can vary based on the location) for those wondering.

“That’s a pretty good deal in this economy,” Morrison said.

Morrison speculated that under normal circumstances, the promo would probably get lost in the noise, and many people wouldn’t even know or remember to use it.

But now it’s going viral for this reason—the Detroit Pistons were on a 27-game losing streak, meaning no one could use the free wing promo code even if they wanted to. The Pistons were just one loss shy of matching the 28-game loss record, but in a turn of events they won their game last night against the Toronto Raptors by just two points.

After the game, Pistons coach Monty Williams shared that the win almost left him in tears as he saw his team celebrate.

“It wasn’t relief, it was just like, ‘Thank God, finally.’ And guys were screaming. I was almost in tears. And I’m just so happy for our guys, happy for everybody in the locker room,” Williams said at a press conference.

Seems like fans will soon be enjoying their long-awaited free chicken wings.

Morrison said the wing brand’s marketing team is probably happy with the way things have turned out.

“Wingstop does not have to give up a dime. But we’re all talking about them. I just know that marketing team is eating good,” Morrison said.

The video has more than half a million views and more than 230 comments.

“Wingstop balance sheet at the end of the year is gonna look immaculate,” a top comment read.

“But imagine when they WIN!” a person said.

“i just know if the pistons do end up winning a single game this season wingstop is gonna be going broke,” another commented.

But this commenter had a different take on the situation.

“Them not winning defeats the whole purpose of the promo, which is to get you to spend money at Wingstop. They’re probably pretty annoyed,” the person wrote.

It’s unclear how this is affecting Wingstop’s finances, whether positive or negative, but this sure has people talking about them.

The Daily Dot reached out to Morrison and Wingstop for comment via email.