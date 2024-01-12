‘That seat should absolutely be cheaper’: West Jet passenger books seat specifically for window. Her seat is the only one on the plane without one

A woman who booked a window seat on the plane found one thing missing when she got to her seat: The actual window.

The video documenting the disappointment comes from creator Chloë Chapdelaine (@chloe.chapdelaine), getting more than 5.9 million views and 826,100 likes since going up on Wednesday.

In it, she documents a two-part story: The first is that her mom was thrilled she was getting a window seat on a plane, and the second is the disappointment that incurred when she actually boarded the plane.

The first part starts with the creator and her mom hugging at the airport, soundtracked by the upbeat sounds of Village People’s “YMCA.” The on-screen caption clarifies, “My mom excited she booked a window seat.”

It then morphs into sad piano music and the big reveal. While her seat is technically a window seat, being furthest from the aisle, there’s no actual window for her row. There is one, however, in the row right in front of her, and the rows and rows in front of that. The on-screen caption reads, “There randomly being no window?”

The captions identify the plane as a Boeing Dreamliner 787 operated by WestJet; indeed, an online schematic on the Aerolopa site shows Row 37 as the sole row without a window seat on the entire plane.

Commenters shared the creator’s disappointment.

“That seat should absolutely be cheaper than a window seat and should tell you it has no window,” one commenter noted.

Another said, “This happened to some dude once, and somebody came around asking what ppl wanted to drink, and he said ‘Yeah, can I get a window?'”

Someone all-caps appreciated, “HER KNOCKING ON THE NON EXISTENT WINDOW IS KILLING ME.”

Someone else advised, “Airline pilot here… alwayssss use SeatGuru when picking your seat. It’ll tell you pros/cons of each seat, like which ones don’t have a window or have limited recline.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to both the creator via email and WestJet via online media form.