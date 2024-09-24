‘Just fell to my knees’: Shopper says Whole Foods changed its $5 Berry Chantilly Cake. She’s not alone

Whole Foods customers are issuing an alarming PSA about the store changing its $5 Berry Chantilly Cake. And everyone is upset about it.

No one enjoys when the recipe for their favorite snack gets tweaked. Recently, many Whole Foods shoppers were upset to find out about changes to a beloved baked item from the supermarket. TikTok account Culturework (@culturework) was one of the early posters about the situation.

“This is what the Chantilly cake is at this moment,” the TikToker says while holding up the new cake.

They then observe the many changes to the beloved cake.

“The berries are on the outside, and they just put, like, some jam in the middle. Also, it’s half the size it used to be but flat-rated at $5,” they say.

After a quick taste test, the TikToker is again disappointed.

“Tastes like raspberry jam flavored cleaning product,” they say.

The video received 212,000 likes and over 700 comments.

“Just fell to my knees,” wrote one despondent user.

“I noticed this too. I had to make a switch from the Whole Foods Chantilly Cake to the Chantilly sheet cake from Trader Joe’s,” shared another.

But Culturework wasn’t the only account posting about the cake.

The new Berry Chantilly Cake just isn’t the same

Lisa, who typically makes content about life as a law graduate student, also alerted customers to the change in the Whole Foods bakery item.

“Whole Foods is discontinuing the Berry Chantilly Cake that we all know and love … I went in today and there were no slices, and I asked the guy if they were making more. He was like, ‘Oh, we actually changed the recipe,’” she reports.

“He was like, ‘Now they’re sending it to us frozen, there’s no more fruit in the middle,’” she says.

Lisa also adds that the only “real” Berry Chantilly Cakes left are the full cakes, which she bought and intends to freeze so it can last her a while.

She signs off by saying, “Anyways, Whole Foods, if you see this, I’m really really disappointed. I think all of America is disappointed, and you should reverse your decision.”

Her video received over 708,000 views and was stitched by yet another customer from Houston who had more details to share.

Not the only ones

Ashlee (@ashleeonair), a radio host on iHeartRadio, says on her TikTok that a worker informed her that the cut slices, like the one Culturework tries, arrive to the store frozen. However, the full-sized cakes and cupcakes are made daily.

“So try it out and see if you find a difference,” she suggests.

Her video received over 213,000 views and many viewers in the comment section expressed their dismay at the new sliced Berry Chantilly Cake.

“Those new slices are disgusting,” said one person.

“I’m very disappointed in the slices. They’ve ruined my trips to Whole Foods cause I buy a slice anytime I’m there,” said another.

In an email to the Daily Dot, Ashlee also agreed, ““The newer cake slices are nowhere near as good as the original cakes. The preserves in the middle and berries on the side are a ripoff. It looks like I’ll have to buy the full cakes now!“

The Daily Dot also reached out to Whole Foods as well as to the Culturework account and Lisa via email.

