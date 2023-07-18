‘I was asked for identification just to purchase whip cream’: Shopper says they were asked for ID when trying to buy can of whipped cream

A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after claiming she was asked to show identification to buy whipped cream.

In a video with over 463,000 views, TikTok user Crystal (@ms.ball) shows an interaction she had with a cashier at a grocery store. The clip shows the cashier holding a can of whipped cream, presumably waiting for Crystal to present her ID.

“You’re really asking me for my identification for whipped cream?” Crystal asks.

The employees affirm this, pointing to a sign in the store claiming that New York state law requires them to ID anyone buying whipped cream.

“That’s stupid as hell,” Crystal says.

The employees proceed to inform Crystal that some people use whipped cream to “get high,” which inspired the law.

According to Food & Wine, it’s not exactly true that New York state passed an ID requirement for whipped cream.

The law, which took effect on Nov. 25, 2021, was meant to curb the use of “whippets.” Whippets are an inhalant drug that “gets its name from whipped-cream aerosol canisters that people open to misuse the gas inside,” per WebMD.

As whipped cream refill canisters or “chargers” contain nitrous oxide and are easily accessible, they are one of the main ways that people can create and abuse whippets. Because of this, the state of New York decided to restrict the sale of these refill canisters to those who are 21 and older, the same age required to purchase cigarettes in the state.

However, given many people’s unfamiliarity with whipped cream refill canisters, some have incorrectly interpreted the law to mean that all sales of whipped cream should require an ID proving the customer is over 21.

The author of the bill has stated that this is not the case. In an August 2022 tweet, State Senator Joseph Addabbo wrote, “My bill is not intended to prevent people under the age of 21 from buying whipped cream dispensers, but the small, individual charger or cartridge inside the whipped cream canisters.”

As Addabbo notes in the tweet, the law is clear with its meaning, saying that “the term ‘whipped cream charger’ shall mean a steel cylinder or cartridge filled with nitrous oxide (N2O).”

That said, given the lack of clarity on the sign shown in the video, it’s understandable why people like the employees shown in the video would misinterpret the la—and why many TikTok commenters sided with the employees.

“yeaaaa people be huffing…they asked me for ID for those aerosol cans that clean computer keyboards,” recalled a user.

“Look we as customer service workers have to do what’s asked,” added another. “No matter how ridiculous or crazy it is… Cus[s] out the owner not the cashier.”

“They don’t make the rules,” echoed a third.

