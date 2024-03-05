‘They will know that they made a major mistake’: Travel expert reveals when you should ask for a hotel room change

While traveling in the technological age, there is a wide variety of advice offered to folks via social media, whether it is a list of recommended restaurants and cultural experiences, hacks to avoid fees for checked luggage, or enhanced safety protocols for traveling in areas that may be considered unsafe.

This advice is especially targeted toward women who may be traveling alone, with travelers demonstrating ways to keep a hotel room secure or sharing other best practices for safe travels.

Travel writer and content creator Patrice (@patricejwill) is now advising viewers on TikTok to avoid staying in a hotel room that has been announced to anyone in the lobby, to avoid any potential unwanted visitors.

In her video, which has drawn over 363,000 views on the platform, @patricejwill advises that even if a hotel clerk or front desk employee accidentally says a traveler’s room number on accident, it is still best to request a room change. She clarifies that her intent is not to monger fear among her viewers, but to share and encourage safety practices for solo travelers, especially women.

“The reason behind that is that the front desk attendant should never say your room number out loud,” she says. “Never. You might think that’s really excessive, but hotel lobbies, even if it’s not busy, there are other travelers. Sometimes hotel lobbies even include people who aren’t guests at the hotel. There is no reason at all for someone who works at the hotel to say your room number out loud. They should just be able to slide you your key.”

Experienced hospitality workers will typically understand the reason for requesting a switch, she says. It is a common tip among travelers and is also used among flight attendants, according to Explore.com.

“Politely let that person know,” she says. “‘Hey, can I change my room?’ You don’t have to make a big deal out of it, it’s fine, but (say), ‘You know, hey, can I change my room? I would just prefer that my room number isn’t announced out loud.’ That is it.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Patrice via email regarding the video.

Viewers who have worked in the hospitality industry shared that the mentioning of the room number may just be a slip-up, as they were trained to never say the room number out loud in the hotel lobby.

“I worked at the front desk and we were trained never to say the room number,” one commenter wrote.

“As a former Hotel GM…. Please request a new room…. Because they should not say your room number out loud and make sure to report them,” another said.

“I used to be a front office supervisor at a hotel and that is the first thing we train them on,” a further user commented. “NEVER say the room number out loud!”

Despite what folks who have worked in hospitality said, and what the industry standard is when it comes to sharing guest information, several viewers wrote that they have had their hotel rooms announced quite loudly in the past.

“I’ve definitely been to hotels that said my room number out loud,” one commented. “I’ve never thought of this.”

“I think they’ve done that every hotel i’ve ever stayed at,” another commenter wrote.

“I’ve overheard so much personal info for guests from front desk folks in lobby’s,” a third said. “I was shocked.”

“Someone did this to me once I was like nope,” a further user shared.