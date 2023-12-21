‘That’ll be the most stock and inventory that they have in store’: Ex-Ross worker says this is the best day of the week to shop

Former employees of businesses have frequently shared the secrets of their employers—both during and after their employment—to help advise customers how to best spend their money.

From sharing recipe cards for every Starbucks beverage to predicting markdowns and warning customers off certain goods available for purchase, current and former employees of businesses have aired out any “secrets” a company might have online.

One popular content creator is using TikTok to remind viewers of some of the tips and tricks consumers should know about their favorite businesses and brands, as revealed by former employees who he claims have had their non-disclosure agreements expire.

In the video, @yungjeffrey803, who has 155,000 followers, explains some of the alleged inner workings of businesses like Lowe’s, Blue Bell Ice Cream, Salvation Army, and Ross.

He says the best time to shop, according to former employees, is around Tuesday mornings after the stores have received a shipment of merchandise. It is unclear whether the poster has worked for Ross, or if he received this information from another person who worked there.

“Ross, they usually get their big shipments on Monday night, so Tuesday at opening, you’re usually good to go,” he says. “That’ll be the most stock and inventory that they have in the store at one time throughout the entire week. Tuesday, at opening.”

While some viewers thanked @yungjeffrey803 for his helpful content, others questioned the TikToker’s Ross claim.

One viewer, @faizonwhite, said they used to make deliveries to Ross and that @yungjeffrey803’s claim isn’t true. Another TikToker, @girlcrushjt, said they used to work at Ross and that their store at least got shipments every day.

According to information found online, Ross restocks are pretty random and can occur any day and time throughout the week. And while there may be no set day Ross stores get stocked, there is a day that customers should go if they want to get the best deals. According to Best Stocks, Mondays are when employees mark down items.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @yungjeffrey803 via TikTok direct message regarding the video.