‘A lot of clothing will be less than $2’: Former employee predicts Ross markdowns for as low as $0.49

TikToker @orlandoqponqueen says discount retailer Ross will likely have many of its items marked down to as low as $0.49, especially holiday-themed items, in a video showing the offerings at her local Ross store.

“For those that don’t know, in January, a lot of things will be marked down to 49 cents to, like, less than $2,” she says in the video.

The video shows her running through different categories of items, such as slippers, holiday-themed beauty items, and other merchandise that she predicts will be available for serious markdowns after the Christmas holiday.

The video was viewed over 5.1 million times, with several Ross employees sharing their thoughts in the comments section.

“I worked at Ross for 5 years and certain items markdown to .49 cents because they’re returned,” one commenter wrote. “Wash clothing before wearing!”

“I use to work at Ross and although this is true the employees can’t show you [where] all this stuff is because they don’t know as well, it really is a treasure hunt!” another explained. “The best way to score is to find items with a RED ticket. Also go through all of clearance. If you go to Ross often and you see the same couple items, you can ask to see if they were missed at markdown but please don’t do that if they’re busy!”

“The lower priced items will be holiday leftovers and clothes that have been returned/clearance ONLY!” a third added. “I’ve been working for ross for 3 years.”

In a follow-up video, @orlandoqponqueen addressed some of these concerns, saying that she worked for Ross for seven years and “knows the ins and outs” of the way stores are stocked and priced.

“I know this video may not get the same views as the other one, but I just want you guys to please respect the workers,” she said. “Let them work, and don’t hover over them.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @orlandoqponqueen via Instagram direct message and to Ross via press contact form.