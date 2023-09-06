‘I’m about to hop on Amazon and buy every single syrup’: Starbucks worker exposes recipe cards with step-by-step instructions

Starbucks has long shared recipes for versions of its iconic beverages on its website. However, customers who have wondered about making their favorite Starbucks drink with the same methods as baristas in-store are in luck—someone has leaked a variety of recipe cards from the coffee company.

A user on X, formerly known as Twitter, @__Curtdoggg, leaked photos of recipe cards for many drinks used to train new baristas. From the classic Cinnamon Dolce Latte to the Mocha Frappuccino, no drink was safe from leaking to the public.

Step by step Starbucks coffee drinks, save for later, tag a coffee lover! (THREAD) pic.twitter.com/RrK8PmMFL1 — Curtis (@__Curtdoggg) September 2, 2023 The tweets were then reposted to TikTok by the same user under a different handle, @honeyconehideout.

“I don’t know what Starbucks employee y’all done pissed off this morning, and fired that motherf*cker, but let me tell y’all, they exposing all y’all’s secrets,” he says in the video. “And I’m here for it. I don’t know about you but I love me a good Starbucks drink.”

In the video, @honeyconehideout refers to the posts made on their X account showing the cards in the third person, making it unclear if they took the photos themselves.

Several viewers shared that they would be attempting to use the recipe cards to replicate their favorite drinks at home.

“I’m definitely saving this lol maybe I can make my own drinks,” one commenter wrote. Sometimes they make my drinks too bitter.”

“The hard part is figuring out how to make the espresso taste the same,” another said.

“You mean to tell me I’m about to be a Starbucks girly from home ???” a further user shared. “BETTTTT.”

Another TikToker has also reposted the recipe cards tweeted out by @__Curtdoggg, advising that folks interested in making drinks the Starbucks way might be able to find a lot of the ingredients online.

“From the pumps to what you use, if you ain’t got it at home I just Amazon got some of these syrups,” @lay.lay01__ says in their video.

Some viewers shared that they had previously experienced difficulty trying to purchase ingredients from the company directly. Some syrups are available to purchase in-store, but they vary by location.

“Starbucks is stingy with their syrups. i tried buying some a while back,” one commenter wrote. “some are too hard to find within a good price point.’

“I want to buy the apple crisp syrup, but you know that junk is like some kind of precious rare diamond?” another commented.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @__Curtdoggg via TikTok direct message, @lay.lay01__ via comment on her video, and to Starbucks directly via email regarding the leaked recipe cards.