It’s 10:45 a.m., and you want a fast-food breakfast. You remember staples like Wendy’s and Burger King shut down breakfast at 10:30. You might figure you’re no longer in the narrow window of time in which a McBrunch burger is possible to order from a cooperating McDonald’s. Then you remember another option, and ask yourself, “What time does Taco Bell stop serving breakfast?”

Taco Bell gives you a different fast-food breakfast look than a lot of other options. And it also lets you in a bit later for breakfast than other fast-food joints that might be more synonymous with breakfast. A lot of those make the switch to lunch at 10:30 a.m. and don’t look back. But Taco Bell stops serving breakfast a little later than that, giving fans of the Mexican-inspired chain a little more latitude.

What time does Taco Bell stop serving breakfast?

If you’re planning to stop by the Bell for breakfast, know that most locations have a 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. window for serving the most important meal of the day. However, your mileage may vary depending on location, so it’s a good idea to check with the store locator for the options in your area. Pick the store closest to you there, and if it displays a breakfast icon among its icons, it’s a go for breakfast.

But be especially mindful of the hours. Some locations don’t open until 9 a.m., and some have drive-thru hours that differ from lobby hours. It’s possible, say, that you can swing by a Taco Bell at 8 a.m. and the lobby will be closed but the drive-thru window will be open.

What does Taco Bell serve for breakfast?

In case you haven’t seen Pete Davidson hawk Taco Bell on your TV, or you haven’t already looked at Taco Bell’s online menu, know that breakfast options at Taco Bell have grown to an impressive level. There are several different toasted breakfast taco options, as well as breakfast burritos, quesadillas, and crunchwraps, which combine soft tortillas and crunchy shells.

You can also get hashbrowns on their own or jumbled among the egg and meat fillings in one of the main breakfast dish options. In some unexpected corporate synergy, you can also get Cinnabon Delights, cinnamon-kissed and cream cheese-filled donut holes that Taco Bell describes as “dessert, disguised as breakfast, disguised as dessert.”

But is Taco Bell really Mexican food?

One of the debates surrounding Taco Bell qualifies as Mexican food, or if “Mexican-inspired” is the better sobriquet to describe it. There’s also the matter of whether fans of the fast-food chain are really troubled by that.

A Yahoo! article by Katy Canada, titled “No, Taco Bell Doesn’t Exist In Mexico,” notes, “This American interpretation of Mexican food now has a foothold in over 30 countries, but Mexico is not one of them.”

Canada goes on to write, “Taco Bell has twice attempted to break into the Mexican market — first in 1992 and again in 2007. During the period of time between those two efforts, the chain released the popular Gordita, introduced Baja Blast soda, and launched the Crunchwrap Supreme. Those lasting developments, however, did nothing to impress the Mexican audience, which met each inception of Taco Bell with confusion and distaste.”

Redditors on the r/TacoBell subreddit did a poll on the issue in 2022, overwhelmingly voting that it is not Mexican food. But as one remarked in the comments, “It’s definitely not ‘real’ Mexican food, but that doesn’t mean it’s not delicious. It’s just it’s own thing. Just like how I don’t go get Panda Express when I want Chinese food, I get Panda Express when I want Panda Express.”

Breakfast at Taco Bell is its own animal, but if it scratches an itch for you, know that you can get it until 11 a.m. most places where you see the familiar logo.