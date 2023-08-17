‘Glad I’m not the only one like this lmao’: Woman cooking poultry with chicken anxiety says big pieces are ‘extra sus’

In a viral TikTok video, a woman shares that she has “chicken anxiety” and particularly struggles with larger hunks of chicken. Commenters can relate.

In the clip, Anysia (@anysiaaa_) is seen cooking chopped-up and seasoned pieces of chicken in a skillet.

As she moves the food around with a plastic spatula, Anysia pokes some of the pieces of chicken with suspicion, eventually cutting the larger ones in half with the edge of her cooking utensil.

“POV: you have chicken anxiety and the big pieces are extra sus,” the text overlay on the video reads.

Chopped chicken is generally easier to cook than full breasts or drumsticks since the chicken is able to cook more quickly and evenly. If chicken is not cooked properly, people can get salmonella causing diarrhea, abdominal cramps, fever, nausea, and vomiting, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

The TikTok struck a nerve, earning Anysia more than 5.4 million views in a three-day time span. The video also has over 4,400 comments.

“Not me burning the pan,” the caption reads.

Urban Dictionary, the online holy grail for defining slang and cultural phenomenons, defined chicken anxiety as “to feel anxious about eating cooked chicken. Especially big pieces.”

The site shared the following dialogue as an example: “’Why didn’t you eat your last orange chicken piece?’ ‘I have chicken anxiety.'”

Many commenters related to Anysia’s plight.

“Never heard of chicken anxiety but I’ve never related so hard,” the top comment, with nearly 55,000 likes, read.

“I have the biggest chicken anxiety – that’s why I don’t cook it and I only eat it out,” a person said.

“My chicken anxiety is that the chicken isnt raw but tastes raw,” another commented.

Another viewer said their chicken anxiety got so bad that it drove them to veganism.

A few people offered a practical suggestion.

“Meat thermometer babes!!! It’s life changing for chicken anxiety!” a commenter shared.

“I HEAVILY rely on a meat thermometer I will temp every single nugget to make sure,” another wrote.

