‘I am shocked by how many women in here don’t know’: Mechanic calls out customers who leave him the wheel lock key

A Canadian-based automotive company went viral on TikTok after praising customers who leave certain belongings in their car when getting it repaired.

Specifically, the company, Roshie Automotive (@roshieauto), called out people who leave their wheel lock keys behind. The problem? A number of commenters had no idea what a wheel lock key is—or if their own car had or needed one. As of Saturday, Roshie Automotive’s video had amassed over 3.4 million views.

“When the customer leaves their wheel lock key in the cup holder for us,” the account for Roshie Automotive wrote in the text overlay. In the short clip, one of Roshie’s mechanics laughs and smiles at the camera as he sings along to Kesha’s song, “Your Love Is My Drug.”

What is a wheel lock key?

According to Chapel Hill Tire, wheel lock keys are unique sockets that match the pattern on each car’s wheel lock. Without it, things like the rims, tires, and wheels of your car cannot be easily removed. Their write-up notes that wheel locks primarily exist to protect against the theft of wheels, tires, and rims, but do not protect against car theft.

But not every call comes with wheel locks, according to Nubrakes. The website noted that wheel locks typically come in sets of four and include a matching socket key. While some cars have wheel locks as a built-in feature, though, not all do. Some owners, they wrote, purchase wheel locks separately when fitting custom rims or acquiring a new wheelset.

Indeed, the concept of a wheel lock seemingly confused a number of viewers.

“Today I learned wheel lock keys are a thing,” one person wrote.

“I need a photo of this wheel lock key or it will not exist in my girl world,” another quipped.

“The what?” a third person asked.

Others, however, were shocked at the number of people driving without wheel locks—or those who leave them behind when getting car repairs.

“I am shocked by how many women in here don’t know what a wheel lock key is! We need to start doing girly basic car knowledge classes,” one person said.

To help out, one commenter tried to inform viewers of their importance.

“Girl talk – some cars have little locks that look like the little round metal bits on the tires,” she wrote. “The key (left in the cupholder to be helpful & sweet) unlocks it so mechanics can work on your tires.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Roshie Automotive via TikTok comment.