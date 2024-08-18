‘Hemis are NOT build to idle’: Expert shows what your engine looks like when you don’t change the oil

The sludge that’s caked onto pretty much every piece of a failed HEMI engine in a recent TikTok clip from Dave’s Engines’ account (@davesengines) hammers home how important it is to change your car or truck’s oil at least every 10,000 miles. In the clip, which has been viewed more than 850,000 times, engine expert Miles Bell uses a screwdriver to pull out chunks of oil that more resemble greasy clay and not a free-flowing liquid that’s crucial for your engine to run properly.

Most of us probably had it drilled into our heads by parents when we got our first car or truck that an oil change is a must-have maintenance step. The old adage used to be “every three months or 3,000 miles,” but improvements in oil composition and performance—especially with synthetic oils—have extended the life to 5,000 or even 10,000 miles in some cases. The point being, changing the oil in your car routinely is a pretty easy and inexpensive task that will save you loads of future repair bills.

It’s more common than you think

Bell, whose father Dave Bell we’ve written about before, offers a fairly certain hypothesis that the owner of the vehicle that once contained the HEMI had no clue about routine vehicle maintenance.

“Here’s somebody that probably didn’t know the oil change existed. This engine actually had a complete failure because it spun rod bearings. So this thing was probably just starving for (fresh) oil,” he said.

Bell then adds a it of his father’s veteran wisdom and humor to the proceedings: “My dad has a saying, ‘Do your maintenance, dang it, I’m busy.’ We wouldn’t have to do this if you just changed your oil.”

How much will this cost?

In a follow-up video Bell seems fairly enthusiastic about the prospects for rebuilding the engine, as he’s removing more of the oil sludge and preparing to give the cylinder head a deep clean. After a run through the shop’s enclosed hydraulic power washer, the cylinder head is spotless and shiny and, according to Bell, “ready for machine work.”

As excited as he may be about getting to give new life to a destroyed engine—most likely from a Dodge, Plymouth, Jeep or another former Chrysler model—the owner of the vehicle in question is likely in for a nasty repair bill.

Rebuilding a typical 5.7-liter HEMI will cost from $1,500 for the basic parts up to $4,000, including labor.

This gives us the opportunity to say again: Change your oil.

Viewers can’t believe people don’t know to change their oil

Commenters on the clip didn’t have much sympathy for the owner of the vehicle.

“Imagine how many mechanics would be out of a job if everyone just changed their oil often,” one of them offered.

Another says that the composition of the sludge suggests there is also low-quality oil in the engine. “Not just a extended oil change but also a bad quality of oil used in my opinion from that build up of what looks like a Paraffin wax based oil,” he said.

Another spoke to the importance of studying up on the needs of your vehicle once you take possession. “I’ve never own a diesel vehicle but I have heard that oil changes must be done religiously on schedule otherwise you will likely destroy your engine,” they said. It’s important to note that HEMI engines can also run on standard gasoline.

The Daily Dot reached out to Dave’s Auto Center via email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.