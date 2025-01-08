‘Did y’all know?!?!’: Woman shares what really happens to blocked messages. They don’t just disappear 

TikTok creator Ali Nunu (@alinunu_) recently shared a fascinating discovery about blocked messages in a viral video.

She starts the video by posing a question to her viewers.

“Am I the only one who did not know that when you block somebody and they leave you a voicemail, your phone’s not gonna notify you that you got a voicemail?” she asks.

“They’re just gonna collect in a folder called ‘Blocked Messages,’” she reveals, before explaining how to find the folder.

“Go to your voicemails and scroll all the way to the bottom, and there’s a folder called ‘Blocked Messages,’” she instructs.

“I had about 27 voicemails in there from my ex from, like, two and a half years ago. I’m over here listening to him like, bro, what? Whole time I thought I was the only crazy one calling, leaving voicemails,” she remarks.

How to access blocked voicemails

According to iPhoneLife.com, Nunu’s discovery is correct. Accessing blocked voicemails is simple: Open the phone app, go to voicemails, and scroll down until you see the “Blocked Messages” folder. “If you do not see Blocked Messages, you haven’t received any voicemails from blocked numbers,” IPhonelife.com reports.

Nunu’s video has 1.4 million views and thousands of comments, many of which confirm her revelation and share personal experiences with their own “Blocked Messages” folders.

“I stopped mid-video to go check and it’s true,” one viewer shared.

Another viewer added, “Girrrl, I just ran SO fast to that folder … I had 32 of them from my ex of 2 years ago.”

Some users pointed out that this trick isn’t exclusive to iPhones. “Yes. I had both an Android and iPhone. They are both there. My ex kept leaving me messages I still have in case he wanna act delulu,” one comment read.

While many found blocked messages from exes, others were surprised by unexpected voicemails from loved ones.

“Omg! I just went to check! And heard a voicemail of a friend that just passed away during the holidays and damn,” one shred.

Another added, “Girl… I went to go check and as I was scrolling I found a few voicemails my grandma accidentally left me and in bawling my eyes out because I recently lost her and I needed to hear her voice.”

Not everyone was thrilled with the feature, though.

“I wish that folder didn’t exist. What’s the point in blocking if they can still reach you?” one person commented.

Another viewer remarked, “Information I did not need to know. There were two messages from him. Luckily I have moved on but damn.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Ali Nunu via TikTok comment and to Apple via email.

