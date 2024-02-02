‘I thought you were joking’: Customer buys house on Amazon. He’s shocked by what he got

Earlier this month, TikTok user Jeff (@hittaa_jeff) went viral after claiming that he purchased a house on Amazon.

Although Jeff was not the first on the platform to do this, some users remained skeptical of whether Jeff truly bought the house. However, he reassured both the Daily Dot and those watching that he did, in fact, buy the house, and that he planned to turn the property into an Airbnb.

Now, the house has actually arrived—and Jeff is surprised by what he received.

In a clip with over 8.5 million views as of Friday, Jeff shows off the newly delivered house and reveals some interesting information about the delivery.

According to Jeff, an Amazon specialist saw his original TikTok and decided to upgrade his order, giving him a bigger house in a different color and even throwing in some free couches. While he says the house is currently in storage, he claims that he is in the process of acquiring land and, once that is done, he will begin outfitting the house.

The house as it stands right now appears to have an entryway, two main living areas, and a bathroom. Jeff’s main concern about the house, he says, is the height of the ceilings.

“The ceilings are very low, y’all,” he states. “I’m not going to lie right there.”

In a follow-up video, Jeff reiterates his plan to turn the building into an Airbnb. Additionally, while the Daily Dot previously noted the Amazon building was not advertised for human habitation, Jeff insists that he is making sure the house has all of the features expected of a living space. This includes electricity, plumbing, and covering the walls with drywall to eliminate the building’s industrial feel.

Jeff also says that he is getting rid of the free couches that came with the house. Overall, he estimates that the house will be up and running in two to three weeks.

In the comments section, users expressed their surprise at both the house and the fact that Jeff actually bought it.

“‘I got my house from Amazon yall’ you will forever have the best conversation starter,” a user wrote.

“I’m dead I thought it was just a joke,” added another.

Others offered other potential uses for the building.

“You can rent it out to some nail techs or a esthetician/ brow specialist etc,” said a commenter.

“Congrats! Permits in LA can take a minute. You might want to look into traveling nurses also, that’s what I did for years,” shared a second.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jeff via Instagram direct message.