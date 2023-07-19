‘This is criminal’: Wendy’s customer orders a Frosty. It is ‘thumb-sized’

A Wendy’s customer claimed a Frosty he ordered was “thumb-sized,” causing him to question the fast food franchise.

Toronto-based TikTok creator Matt Giffen (@mattgiffenn) began his beef with the restaurant by calling out “Wendy” directly in a TikTok video. The video was published to the site on Tuesday and has gotten over 230,000 likes in just one day on the platform.

“Imma keep it a buck with you right now, Wendy,” he says to the camera.

He then marvels at what he terms the “new Frosty,” calling it “thumb-sized” and holding his thumb alongside the small cup to gauge the size accordingly.

He then reacted, “This sh*t is crazy. Bro, this is criminal.”

Commenters had a range of reactions. One called the cup size “shrinkflation,” but others were unsure why Giffen complained.

“That’s like the perfect size for me though,” one commenter remarked.

Another concurred, noting, “Literally. Actually just put the spoon under the spout and give it to me.”

“Crazy cause it’s still prob double the serving size,” observed another.

“Isn’t that the Junior?” someone else inquired. “Supposed to be tinier than a small.”

One viewer jokingly labeled the size “a medium in England,” and there may be some truth to their jest.

An Insider article comparing portion sizes at fast food restaurants noted, of McDonald’s, “American small and large drinks are both 89% bigger than their British counterparts” and “at 190 grams, a large fry in the US was almost double the UK’s largest size, which weighed around 125 grams when we measured them.”

At least one person related to Giffen, saying, “My son was so disappointed when I got him one.”

But another member of the “just right” gang checked in with, “Don’t really need more than that.”

“The junior frosty is the absolute perfect size,” another agreed. “Small is too big.”

The Daily Dot contacted Giffen via TikTok comment and Wendy’s via email for further information.