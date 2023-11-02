‘Wendy’s chili has pretty damn good macros’: Fitness expert orders large chili at drive-thru. Here’s why he recommends it as a lunch option

Though most people wouldn’t consider fast food even remotely healthy, one fitness expert shared that it’s a better choice than one might think.

In a now-viral video, TikToker and certified personal trainer Jacob Zemer (@jacobzemer) shared why he recommends having Wendy’s chili for lunch.

The video kicked off with Zemer pulling into a Wendy’s drive-thru and ordering a large chili. After he got his food and parked, the content creator shared some personal information on why he recommended the item. He explained that his mom started being concerned about her weight after giving birth to his middle sister. One of the things she did to manage her weight was eating Wendy’s chili for lunch.

“So this sucker’s been around since at least the early 90s, and it still is an amazing actual hack,” he said.

The TikToker then broke down the nutrition facts of a large Wendy’s chili.

“It’s got 340 calories, 22 grams of protein. It’s got 8 grams of fiber; it’s low in fat,” he said. “I was shocked that this was actually a viable option.”

Though he noted that the chili doesn’t “quite pass the test,” he still deemed it a “pretty d*mn good macro food” as a stand-alone option.

He also explained that while he wouldn’t eat it every day, it’s a good option to pivot to if you’re “in a pinch” and can’t have the “ideal” healthy meal.

“This is an option if you’re on the road or you’re in midday crisis mode,” he concluded.

The video racked up over 582,000 views, and many commenters agreed with Zemer.

“Wendy’s chili is top tier,” one viewer wrote.

“I have done this for years! I thought I was the only one,” a second agreed.

“Yes. Love it. I do it as well in a pinch,” a third stated.

In addition, some shared what they like to add to their chili.

“Order it with chopped onions and cheese,” one viewer suggested.

“The hot sauce packets they have are killer too,” a second commented.

Others, however, were concerned with the chili’s sodium content.

“You not gonna mention the sodium,” one viewer remarked.

“Holy Sodium…edema city!” another exclaimed.

According to the Wendy’s website, a large chili contains 1,270 milligrams of sodium. This is approximately 55 percent of the recommended daily sodium allowance for adults, which is under 2,300 milligrams. Furthermore, the chili has 15 grams of total fat, 30 milligrams of cholesterol, and 31 grams of total carbs.

While it’s up to individuals to decide whether the sodium content and other nutritional elements are right for them, Wendy’s also praises the chili as a good option. “With 16g net carbs in a small order and 23g net carbs in a large order, Wendy’s chili is a carb-conscious, high protein OG-favorite when eating on the go,” the company blog states.

The Daily Dot reached out to Zemer via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment.