A woman who claims that her savings account at Wells Fargo vanished without a trace has posted a follow-up video on TikTok that includes more details about the shocking ordeal.

Denisse Devine (@denissedevine) first shared her story on Oct. 6, when she uploaded a video in which she said there is no record or history of her account according to the bank and warned other users to monitor their own bank accounts.

Her video went viral, garnering more than 2.2 million views and thousands of comments from sympathetic and outraged viewers. Many users offered advice and others claimed they’ve heard of other people facing similar issues with the bank.

On Oct. 21, Devine posted another video, updating her followers on the situation. She said that she was still waiting for Wells Fargo to resolve the issue and that they had given her a vague timeline of 10 business days.

She also recounted what happened when she went to the bank on Oct. 3. Devine said that she provided her driver’s license to the teller, who could not pull up her account. The teller then consulted with his manager, who also could not find any record of her account.

“Could you imagine walking into your bank and being told that your account that you’ve had for over a decade with them doesn’t exist?” Devine said in the video. “That’s what happened to me.”

Devine revealed that she received an email from Wells Fargo the next day, saying that they would contact her within two days and that they needed 10 business days to “figure out what’s going on” with her account.

She concluded, “So this whole time I’m just trying to be as positive as I can be, because there’s no way they’re not going to find my account and my money.”

Her second video has also gone viral, with more than 350,000 views and hundreds of comments. The comments varied, with many touching on concerns about digital statements and going paperless.

“Going paperless is truly a bad idea now. I’ve turned paper statement back on for all accounts,” one commenter wrote.

“How come they never do that with my credit card balance?” another joked.

“Always download a statement. At least the year end.if not quarterly,” a third suggested.

The Daily Dot reached out to Denisse Devine via TikTok direct messages and Wells Fargo via press email for comment.