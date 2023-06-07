Whole Foods customer speaking (l) Whole Foods building entrance with sign (c) Whole Foods customer speaking holding box (r)

‘They watched me do it one time and came over and demonstrated how to do it correctly’: Whole Foods customer shares unethical life hack to only weighing one-fifth of the hot bar food box

‘As a worker I’ve seen the shock on ppls faces when a single box rings up as $27.53.’

Stacy Fernandez 

Stacy Fernandez

Posted on Jun 7, 2023

A TikToker is going viral for sharing how he and his friends get a steep discount on Whole Foods hot bar boxes.

In the video, Carrington (@carringtonxx), who also refers to himself as a “swag nightmare,” films himself as he leaves Whole Foods.

He sarcastically says that people shouldn’t think it’s “okay” to go to the grocery chain’s self-serve hot food area, load up their box til it’s heavy, and then “only put it on the corner of the weighing scale so it only measures, you know, a fifth of that weight.”

Judging by Carrington’s tone and the fact that he’s literally walking out of Whole Foods, it’s safe to assume that he did just that.

“That’s fucked up, and you should not do that.”

As he’s riding the escalator down the store, the TikToker pans to his friend, who is holding two brown recyclable to-go boxes.

“Never do that,” they both say.

“Do not do that. You’re f*cked up in the head,” Carrington says, concluding the 20-second clip.

@carringtonxx

Please don’t do this🤦‍♂️

♬ original sound – swag nightmare

The video is nearing 600,000 views and has hundreds of comments.

One commenter shared that she tried the same exact trick, but an employee saw her and showed her how to weigh the food the “right way.”

“Unfortunately Whole Foods workers take their job way to seriously,” one person wrote.

Another viewer shared the “hack” that they use.

“So terrible that there’s people who will sit down with a meal from the hot bar, eat it there, throw out the trash, then go shop, not me tho,” they said.

A former Whole Foods employee said they’ve seen the shock on people’s faces when a single hot bar box rings up to nearly $30.

The Daily Dot reached out to Carrington via TikTok comment and to Whole Foods via email.

*First Published: Jun 7, 2023, 9:01 am CDT

