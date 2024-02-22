‘Wayfair used to be affordable junk, now it’s expensive junk’: Customer calls out Wayfair for ‘catfishing’ her with couch delivery

A Wayfair customer wasn’t very pleased with a $1,000+ purchase she made on the site, leading numerous commenters to lampoon the online retailer. Viewers say that while Wayfair always sold less-than-stellar quality goods at a discount, nowadays the company is charging premium pricing for bargain-bin workmanship.

Totsionna (@wesickandtired) posted a viral clip calling out Wayfair for placing her in a real-life expectation vs. reality moment that left her stuck with an unsatisfactory couch. Numerous other folks who responded to her video stated that they, too, have been in this same situation while making purchases from the site.

“Wayfair catfished me on this couch,” she writes in a text overlay of her video as she looks off-camera with a combined expression of sadness, bewilderment, and apathy.

“Yo, I’ve been staring at this couch for three hours because this is not the couch that I bought. This is the couch that I thought I was going to get,” she says, showing a marketing photograph of a large, blue couch comprised of three separate sections that join together to form a delightful, pillowy, beautiful seat of comfort.

“OK, y’all see that?” she says, speaking into the camera, her hand on her head. “Now, this is the couch that was at my doorstep this morning, and it came in 3 small boxes.”

The camera then pans to her walking on over to the couch and while aspects of the couch look similar to the one she presented: the dark, blueish-green color, the armrests, the backrest. However, when Totsionna plopped herself on the couch, her body took up most of the space—and that’s not even the worst of it. She started punching the backrest which resulted in a loud thud, suggesting that the plush and comfy sofa wasn’t as plush and comfy as Totsionna hoped.

“Like what the?” she asks, sitting up on the couch. Her legs easily reach the floor. “Oh my God, whatever, somebody come get this out my face.”

Judging by the photo that Totsionna posted online, it would appear that the sofa she’s referring to is this 104-inch Cylan Upholstered Sofa, which currently retails for $1,089.99.

There was one commenter who replied to the TikToker’s video and said that they are in love with the couch they purchased from Wayfair and argued that the fault is on the shopper. “I love my Wayfair couch you HAVE to read the reviews,” they said.

As of this writing, the aforementioned Cylan couch has 110 reviews and a 4.5/5-star rating. Multiple people mentioned that while the sofa was “low to the ground,” they were ultimately happy with their purchase.

Other commenters were fairly critical of the furniture. One individual quipped that it was an “ouch” and not a “couch,” while someone else said it sounded like a “stage prop” after hearing Totsionna land on it.

Several more were flabbergasted by the price of the item: “The way I ran to wayfair to look it up! I know that couch was not 1150!!! My eyes had me shocked They did you dirty!”

Another called the furniture “Fabric covered wood,” a stark difference from the reviews folks on Wayfair’s website made who called the couch comfortable.

One viewer similarly wasn’t sold on the quality of Wayfair’s goods. “My Mom got a Wayfair couch. It felt like cardboard and chewing gum with some fabric glued on,” they said.

Another person echoed this sentiment, writing: “This happened to me too! I got a black leather couch and it’s harder than my life.”

Wayfair has been criticized by consumers online for its business practices. One Redditor speculated that the chain doesn’t want its shoppers returning items that they aren’t happy with, citing that they had purchased ceiling fans that were advertised as “remote” but did not come with remote controls. The social media user said that despite spending thousands of dollars with the website previously, processing a return for the items that didn’t match its product description was unnecessarily frustrating and difficult.

Another user on the application said that Wayfair lies about its shipment arrival dates, citing that every time they try to place an order for a couch, the overall date ends up getting pushed back.

The company was also embroiled in a legal battle with West Elm, who accused the Boston, Massachusetts-based brand of infringing on design patents. Wayfair beat the charges according to Bloomberg.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Wayfair and Totsionna via email for further comment.