‘Wayfair, you’ve got some ‘splaining to do!’: Customer discovers large bug burrowing hole out of Wayfair desk

A user on TikTok has gone viral after alleging that they found a giant bug burrowing through a desk they purchased from Wayfair.

In a video with over 14 million views, TikTok user Rabo (@domesticdiva5) shows the desk in question, which they say was owned by a friend.

“My friend bought this desk about a year ago from Wayfair, and we live in Ontario, and randomly today this bug poked this hole through the desk and is trying to come out,” Rabo says. “It’s not a bug that we have in Canada. We’re not sure exactly what kind of bug it is…Wayfair, you’ve got some ‘splaining to do!”

It’s unclear what kind of bug is present in the desk, though many users in comments had theories.

Some suggested that the bug may have arrived from overseas and been hiding in the desk.

“It’s a wood beatle larva,” claimed a user. “I’m in bc and bought a wood room divider from winners. Things are brought over from overseas, quarantined BUT the eggs can lay in wait for years. They wait for ideal conditions then they hatch. Burn it doesn’t necessarily kill it but freezing it does.”

However, others responded by noting that many overseas shipments are fumigated before arrival, which would likely kill any bugs or larvae present in the wood. Additionally, the bug appears to be fully grown and does not share the appearance of a wood beetle larva.

Others theorized that the bug was a longicorn beetle.

“It’s a longicorn beatle,” stated a commenter.

“My cousin is an [entomologist] and tree surgeon I show him he said straight away it’s longicore bettle,” shared another. “They eat wood and are in Canada.”

No matter what kind of bug it is, Rabo’s friend wasn’t taking any chances. In a follow-up video, the TikToker revealed that the friend burned the desk.

The friend also notified local environmental authorities about the issue.

Commenters approved of this action.

“Not even joking, that is a completely reasonable reaction to the situation,” said a commenter.

“Very few people actually follow through with the whole burning it threat so I have massive respect,” concluded an additional user.

The Daily Dot reached out to Wayfair via email and Rabo via TikTok comment.